CAMANCHE – Mild wind and overcast were in the mix for a Friday night fight between the Anamosa Blue Raiders and the Camanche Storm. The Storm were battling to double their win total along with defending their home turf. All the meanwhile, Homecoming festivities carried on before the game and produced a large community turnout. The Storm was brewing.
Kicking off to start the game, Camanche deferred their possession to the second half. A 35 yard return by Anamosa put the Blue raiders at the 41 yard line. three run plays later, they got the first down with only 30 yards to the endzone. Devin Brophy, Anamosa’s quarterback, dropped back for a pass only about 10 seconds later and finding nobody open, decided to tuck the ball and run. He cut up midfield and turned the corner on his way to a 30 yard rushing touchdown.
After a rough start to the game, the Storm couldn’t gain any yards on the kick return. An offsides penalty put them back against the 15 yard line. The drive continued for about 6 more plays but ended in an interception by the Raiders. Anamosa countered with a three and out. The Storm regained possession.
Shut down in the first two downs of the drive, Camanche had a 3rd and long situation in play. Choosing to pass over the heads of the enormous Blue Raider defensive line deemed ineffective. However, persistence paid off. With an option sweeping the field left, Ethan Schultz tossed the ball back to Mark Sanders for the first down. With a minute and two seconds left in the first quarter, the Storm tied up the game on a drag route by senior wide receiver Garrett Schultz. 7-7.
Trying to answer in the next set of downs, the Raiders just kept moving in the wrong direction. A sweep left was unsuccessful and caught up in the backfield by Tray Carter. The very next play Anamosa tried a lateral pass with no gain. 3rd down ended with a QB scramble only making his way back to the line of scrimmage. On 4th down, Camanche tried a fair catch around midfield but missed the ball, Anamosa recovering. After multiple first down conversions, Josh Peterson came up clutch with a quarterback pressure forcing an intentional grounding for the Raiders. 4th and long. The 4th down punt was fair caught by the Storm back inside their own red zone.
After two back to back first down plays, Camanche’s luck wore off. The next play was a pass attempt picked off by the defense with four minutes left in the 2nd quarter. Only needing 30 yards and just over a minute, the Raiders punched in their second score of the game leaving a 14-7 mark with 3:02 left in the half.
Following the kick return, Camanche started their drive at the 35 yard line. Ethan Schultz set up at QB for the wildcat formation and optioned to Mark Sanders for nine. Bryce Buckley, checking back into the game, passed on 2nd down to Ethan Schultz for the 1st. Reverting to Schultz at QB and another try at the option, the handoff to Sanders was fumbled on yet another turnover.
With 32 seconds left in the first half on a 3rd and long, Anamosa aired out a pass deep only to be picked off by Mark Sanders and returned for a gain of 50 yards. First down was stuffed when Camanche dropped back to pass but was countered with a pass rush. Eaten up on back to back plays, Camanche ended the first half by letting the clock run out after two sacks.
After a rough 1st half, Camanche received the opening kickoff, returning it to their own 34 yard line. Stopped with only a yard pickup on 1st down, 2nd down had some help from Anamosa’s defense which stepped offsides and set up a 2nd and four situation. Ethan Schultz took advantage of the Raider defense playing back, picking up 40 yards on the second down and pushing the ball into the red zone. Another set of downs, three more short gains for a first down and two yards to the endzone, the Storm were thundering the opponents with their short run game and eventually tumbled in on a one yard run by E. Schultz. However the extra point was missed. With eight minutes to go in the 3rd, Camanche trimmed the lead to 13-14.
Anamosa had yet to break the passing barrier in the game with only a few short throws. Brophy, Raider QB, decided that it was time to change. On a six play drive, he completed a 60 yard pass leading to a five yard passing touchdown with Anamosa regaining the lead 21-13 with 5:28 left in the 3rd.
Starting on the Raiders’ 30 yard line, Storm QB Buckley pitched to Ethan Schultz which looked like it was going to be a sweep to the right. Then, Ethan, still behind the line of scrimmage, set up and went deep to wide receiver Garrett Schultz for the sweet wildcat passing touchdown! Camanche went for the two point conversion but was unsuccessful. Anamosa still led 21-19 with 90 seconds left in the 3rd.
Forcing another three and out, Camanche defense held steadfast. After the punt on 4th down, the quarter was over. Camanche, down 19-21 inside their own red zone, had possession to start the 4th quarter.
The first play of the drive was a deep pass intended for Josh Wiersema, ending in an offensive pass interference. Another toss to Ethan Schultz was successful as he ended up breaking multiple tackles for a 59 yard run to put the Storm back on the prowl at the 25 yard line. Two holding penalties and a pass for a short gain gave Camanche a 3rd and 28 setup. Ultimately, it was too massive to overcome and on a short incomplete pass, the Storm turned the ball back over to the Raiders.
The Raiders elected to run out game time, taking the clock down to 4:46. 1st down saw a three yard gain. Timeout taken by the Storm. 2nd down wasn’t as successful resulting in a tackle for loss. Timeout #2 taken by the Storm. In a 3rd and long situation, Anamosa was struggling to move the ball. A sweep option was stopped short for a 4th and long scenario. A punt forced the turnover against the Raiders.
After two successful runs, Camanche had a 3rd and 1 conversion for a first down after a reverse run to Mark Sanders. Knocking on the doors on a sweep to Josh Wiersema, the Storm were at the one yard line. QB keeper to running back/quarterback option E. Schultz pushed the Storm into the endzone for a last minute lead taking touchdown. With 1:30 left in the game, Camanche led 25-21. A two point conversion was unsuccessful.
The Storm had 90 seconds. The crowd was thundering. Up by four, all they had to do was get one stop. Marching up to the Storm 40 yard line, Anamosa was threatening on offense again. But with so little time left on the clock, they were forced to pass. The pass rush was sent by Camanche but unsuccessful, giving the Raiders a chance in the redzone. Yet, the very next play, Talan McManus, defensive lineman for the Storm, wreaked havoc on 2nd down, ripping into the QB for a sack. 3rd and 15. Two deep passes to the end zone were incomplete. Camanche had done it. 25-21. A win on homecoming evening.
With 4:46 left in game time, Storm Head Coach Dustin Coit credits great punting and offensive decision making to kickstart the late come from behind win. When needing a score in the red zone, the Storm ran a no huddle offense conducted by senior running back and quarterback, Ethan Schultz. Coach Coit praises him, stating, “that’s our guy.” The Storm look to get him the ball and trust in him to make plays when it matters most. As for the defense, Coit had no doubt the Storm would hold. Making stops and keeping Anamosa’s late gains short was the key to success for the Storm.
