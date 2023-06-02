CAMANCHE - The Camanche Storm picked up their first win of the season on Thursday night as they hosted Marquette Catholic.
The Storm picked up two early runs in the bottom of the first inning to jump out to a quick 2-0 lead.
They then added on in the bottom of the second with Brady Jacobs singling to score a run and make it 3-0. The Storm stayed patient, loading the bases by drawing walks before Thomas Blomme singled in two more runs to make it 5-0.
Camanche was not done yet, scoring three more runs in the inning. All were off of wild pitches that made it 8-0 heading into inning three.
Marquette Catholic got four runs back over the next four innings to make it an 8-4 game heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. However, the Storm responded, scoring four more runs to pick up a 12-4 win for their first of the season.
Leading the way was Garrett Schultz and Blomme who each had two hits while Blomme had three RBI and Schultz had two.
The Storm are now 1-6 on the season and will host Prince of Peace on Monday night at 5 p.m.
