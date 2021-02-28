MUSCATINE — The Camanche boys basketball team wasn’t expected to do this.
Not many picked them to make it to state, but most importantly, the Indians picked themselves to make it.
With their confidence, it’s no wonder.
“We have a chip on our shoulder,” Indians coach Josh Davis said. “Teams didn’t really pick us to get back out there, we weren’t really in the rankings — we have to have a chip on our shoulder and we’re as good as anybody.”
The Indians defeated West Burlington 58-38 in a Class 2A Substate 5 Championship, making them state qualifiers for back-to-back seasons.
“It’s one of the best feelings in the world to go to state, and to be able to do it two years in a row is just really great,” Camanche junior Zach Erwin said.
Senior Jordan Lawrence said the team knows how special it is to repeat.
“It means a lot to go back-to-back with this group,” Lawrence said. “This senior group made it to state in football, so to make it back in back in basketball is huge for us, especially with all of the adversity we’ve faced this season. "We felt like we had some unfinished business out there. We knew we could get back this year. That was our main goal. Fighting through adversity all season, we just had narrow focus on this goal.
“We’ve played together since elementary school and younger. To make it happen with this group once more is just amazing for us.”
The Indians defeated West Burlington 80-31 in last year’s substate championship.
“We played them last year and we knew they were better than they were last year,” Davis said. “Half-court game wasn’t really working for us — we weren’t getting the bounces we thought we’d get, but once we put the pressure on and pressed, they kind of melted and gave us easy baskets on the backside.”
Erwin said the team found themselves in the second half.
“In the first half, they were more physical than us,” Erwin said. “We had to be physical and just keep driving because we weren’t really hitting our outside shots.”
The Camanche fanbase was in full force at Muscatine. That didn’t go unnoticed.
“We haven’t had the crowd the whole year and then for them to be able to come out here today, it’s just awesome and brings back memories from last year,” Erwin said.
The Indians battled through injuries and other adversity throughout 2020-21 and it paid off in a big way. Erwin said there’s a big difference between the beginning of the season and now.
“We were just out of the flow in the beginning of the season because we had so many injuries,” Erwin said. “Now, we’re getting everybody back and getting more into the flow.”
The Indians are confident heading into state.
“I think we could make a run to win the championship,” Camanche senior Zayne Feller said. “We’re a great team and we’re still just getting better every time we play. We’ll only have so many games together as this group and I’m so proud of our guys.”
Davis feels lucky to coach his squad.
“They’re such an easy group to coach,” Davis said. “They love each other, they care about each other and in a year with school on and off, closures, missing games and a bunch of illnesses, we never had a problem with anybody off the court, with being a good teammate — it’s such an easy group to be around and you root for kids like that.
“I’m just lucky I’m their coach.”
The rest of the season is clear cut for the Indians.
“I think we just want to get first place now,” Erwin said. “With a third-place finish last year, we just want to do better than last year.”
