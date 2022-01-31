If you were driving through Camanche on Sunday night, the lights coming from the campus of Camanche High School may have thrown you off.
There in the center of town, the baseball field was flooded with light despite the snow on the ground and the weekend. The lights were a gesture to remember the life of Sheila Cochran.
"In a small town like Camanche, everybody supports each other," Camanche senior Mike Delzell said. "Sheila was always supportive of our program and seen around town, mostly on walks with Coach [Darryl Cochran]."
Sheila Cochran passed away suddenly last week and is the wife of Camanche baseball's head baseball coach of more than three decades, Darryl Cochran. She was 55.
"Being there for Coach is so important because of how much he's done for us, and the work that those two have put into our program," Delzell said. Delzell is baseball athlete for the Storm. "Camanche being a small town, many people notice those lights being on, reminding them of the life Sheila lived."
Cochran was also a para-educator at Camanche Elementary School, making her even more a part of the Storm family.
Social media was flooded with messages of support for the Cochran family and memories of Sheila over the weekend.
Meanwhile, the field remained flooded with light.
"To the team and me it means even more because of the countless hours that I've seen Coach and her working on the field," Delzell said. "It's a remembrance of her hard work and support to our field as well."
Memorials for Sheila Cochran are being asked to be made to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and/or American Stroke Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.