CAMANCHE — As the Camanche football team lined up on a soggy field Friday night, the rain continued to pour on their helmets through all of the first half.
It wreaked havoc on catch attempts, with balls slipping through gloves and into the puddles on the field.
“It was hard to adjust at first, it was slick,” Camanche senior wide receiver Jordan Lawrence said afterwards. “I think we adjusted well and we started making great plays and rolled on from there.”
But, one play found Lawrence alone in the endzone, where he pulled down a pass from Mike Delzell. It gave the Indians a 14-6 lead over district foe Tipton and gave Lawrence the school record for all-time career touchdown receptions.
“I was super excited,” Lawrence said. The team celebrated with him on the field and on the sidelines. “It’s a great honor to have a record here at Camanche, I love playing with these guys and I owe it all to them.”
The Indians cruised from there, riding momentum to a dominant 35-12 victory over the Tigers. Last season, it was the Tigers who had a 48-13 win over Camanche, making this one that much sweeter.
“We watched film last week and we were very concerned with their run game and the size of their line,” head coach Dustin Coit said. “That’s a really good team. Our defensive line was great tonight … they executed to a tee.”
The two teams were slow to get offenses going in the wet conditions on Friday. The first score came off the feet of Cade Everson, who took the ball three-fourths of the way across the field on a punt return. Logan Waltz nailed the extra point and Camanche never looked back.
Camanche led 20-6 before the two broke for halftime, the third TD coming off of a 40-yard run by Jordan Lawrence.
Everson scored twice more on the night. One touchdown came on a 68-yard trip down the field, completed most of the way with his left shoe still on the ground behind him. Another came on a 9-yard punch through.
“Teams take him [Everson] away sometimes because he’s had two really good weeks,” Coit said. “He’s super strong, he’s got great vision and he’s fast. It’s a really good combination for a back and he’s just gotten so much better from last year. He’s just a beast.”
That final touchdown from Everson came after an interception from Zayne Feller at Tipton’s 31-yard line. Feller, a cornerstone of the Camanche defense, also saved a Camanche fumble to continue the drive.
“I saw the lineman drop back and knew I had to get to my drops,” Feller said. “I was in the right place at the right time.”
The Tigers outsized the Indians in every way, and in 2019 they trampled Camanche with that size. Feller was on that line, and the defense came out and fixed the mistakes they saw in that last matchup.
“We knew they were going to be big,” Feller said. “But our line really stepped up. Definitely learned a lot [last year]. You can’t just stand up and get ran over.
“I’m just really proud of how we got penetration and got in the backfield.”
It showed. The Indians had several impressive stops. The Tigers went for a fourth down with two yards to go late in the first half, but Logan Shaw came up with the stop that kept them short. That led to an eventual score by Camanche.
In addition to Feller’s interception, Cade Everson came up with a fumble recovery early in the second quarter.
Another fourth down attempt in the first quarter was thwarted by a group of Indians, including Shaw and Morgan Butt.
“I picked Tipton to win our district at the beginning of the year, honestly,” Coit said. “This is a huge win for us. I think it’s the type of win that might surprise a lot of people in our district and it’s the type of win that can take us over that next hump.”
The Indians improve to 2-1 this season. They play at Anamosa next week, returning home in three weeks on Oct. 2 to take on Monticello.
