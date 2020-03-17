Camanche senior Caleb Delzell and Easton Valley junior Kaleb Cornilsen both earned first team all-state honors, highlighting a list of local talent on the Iowa Print Sports Writers Associations (IPSWA) All-State list, released on Tuesday morning.
The Indians finished third in Class 2A at the boys basketball state tournament last week.
Delzell averaged 14.6 points a game, leading the Indians in that category along with rebounds (8.6) and blocks (47). He also ended his season with 73 assists and 36 steals.
Delzell was the Clinton Herald Basketball Player of the Year for 2019.
Two senior teammates joined Delzell on the Class 2A list, with both LJ Henderson and Cameron Soenksen earning third team slots.
Henderson led with 87 assists this year and 57 steals, also putting up 11.9 points a game and pulling down 4.7 rebounds.
Soenksen came back in January and put up 13.8 points a game, second highest on the team. He shots nearly 42 percent from the three point line, hitting a team-high 62 in his 22 games played.
Central DeWitt leading scorer Tucker Kinney was tabbed as a third-team recipient in Class 3A. The Sabers fell just two points short of a state berth this year, led by Kinney for much of the season.
Kinney averaged 16.5 points a game, shooting nearly 52 percent from the field. He also led in rebounds and steals.
Easton Valley's Kaleb Cornilsen, a junior, took home a spot on the Class 1A first-team list, one of two River Hawks to earn an all-state shout out.
Cornilsen averaged over 20 points a game for the River Hawks despite dealing with injuries throughout the year. He shot 59 percent from the field.
He also was the team leading rebounder with 10 rebounds a game.
He impressed on the defensive end with 53 steals and 13 blocks.
The River Hawks were ranked in the top spot, going undefeated for the entire regular season before falling in the district final.
Joining Cornilsen was senior Jessen Weber, making the third-team in Class 1A.
Prince of Peace's Nathan Moeller also earned an all-state spot on the Class 1A third team.
Moeller, who hit his 1,000th career point during the 2020 postseason, was the leading scorer (18.3) and rebounder (11.3 per game) for the Irish this season. He had 67 blocks this year, which ranked eighth in all of Class 1A.
