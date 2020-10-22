WILLIAMSBURG — Andrew Butt may not remember the end of the race, but he remembered enough — just enough to advance to state.
Butt narrowly got in at the final qualifying spot after falling down right at the finish line.
“I remember being sixth, seventh, then a couple kids passed me and I remember thinking, ‘I’m around eighth, so I’ve just got to stick in this placement around a mile more,’” Butt said. “I don’t remember much after that. I was just trying to get to that finish. I remember stumbling down and crawling over that finish line. I just gave it everything I had and that’s all I wanted out of this race, to be in that top 15 and feel like I didn’t have anything left.
“I was trying to recover and that suspense was just killing me, thinking, ‘Did I make it or not?’ I just wanted to find out. My coaches looked it up and said I was right in that top 15, so I’m happy with how it ended.”
Camanche’s Dylan Darsidan placed fourth overall (17:05.93) and Butt 15th (18:00.95) as both qualified for state at the Class 2A Williamsburg State Qualifying Meet Thursday at the Williamsburg Recreation Center.
“That’s something they’ve both been working on the whole season,” Camanche coach Erin Montgomery said. “Andrew probably ran sixth place the entire meet and he can’t even remember the last 400 meters of the run, so I’m glad he was able to just crawl across that mat.”
Darsidan, the Class 2A champion last season, has been hampered by injuries and health issues, but is happy he’ll have another crack at state.
“I’m obviously happy I was able to push in and qualify again,” Darsidan said. “It’s been a really up and down year. A lot of downs. I’ve been dealing with some breathing problems and I wasn’t quite sure how I was going to race today. I was feeling great through the first mile-and-a-half of the race, then I kind of just hit a wall and the breathing stuff kept me from pushing toward the end, but I'm glad I’m in good enough shape to even be dealing with that and still crack the top five.
“I’m just grateful for that.”
Darsidan has been dealing with breathing issues for about the last two or three weeks, which, in addition to some other nagging injuries, made this year difficult.
“It’s definitely hard because this year, I had really high expectations coming off of last season,’ Darsidan said. “I was ready to run some fast times in some big meets. Not being able to do exactly that isn’t something new for me -- I’ve battled injuries and other things every season that I’m in, but it definitely sucks that I wasn’t able to have the year I wanted to throughout, but everything that’s happened will just help me be a better runner.
“I’ll learn from all of these experiences, especially when I go off to college next season.”
Montgomery is proud of the way he’s handled his hardships this year.
“He’s been dealing with some issues this year and it’s great he’s making it to state,” Montgomery said, “I know he’s a little frustrated with where he’s landing at meets, but I’m still happy with him and he’s working hard. He’s doing such a good job with the way he’s handling himself -- coming into fourth place, that’s disappointing for him, but he handled it very well.”
Camanche placed fifth overall as a team. Also placing for the Indians were: Lucas Goble 41st (20:06.22), Ty Gravert 60th (21:17.98), Chris Dorsey 62nd (21:19.52) and Ethan Benavides 73rd (22:31.62).
Through the team didn’t repeat as state qualifiers, Montgomery is happy with the progress the group made.
“It’s always a goal to get out to state, especially since we’ve gone the last two seasons and we knew it would be a very difficult thing today,” Montgomery said. “We’re down our No. 4 runner, who’s in quarantine -- that hurts, but we knew it was going to be difficult and we’re really proud of how hard they’ve been working.”
Darsidan knows anything can happen at the state meet, which will be held Oct. 31 at Fort Dodge for Class 1A and 2A.
He’ll be ready to go.
“I’ll be as prepared as I always am,” Darsidan said. “Once I get out there, I’ll have one last meet to give it my all and hopefully, I can figure something out next week and find some kind of method that will help me out a little bit more. You never know what’s going to happen and you never know what schools are going to be out there -- especially with COVID, anything can happen.
“You never know what’s going to happen until the race begins.”
Class 1A qualifying meet at Fillmore Fairways Golf Course
Prince of Peace’s Marcus Blount placed fifth overall (17:42) and the Prince of Peace girls team placed second overall (55 team points) as both Blount and the Irish girls qualified for state Thursday at Cascade.
Easton Valley’s Aidan Gruver placed 11th (18:38) to qualify for state. The EV boys placed sixth as a team. The EV girls did not place as a team and did not have any state qualifiers. The River Hawk girls’ top finisher was Lindsey Reuter at 22nd (24:05).
Running for the PoP girls were: Madison Anglese seventh (22:24), Ava Ruden ninth (22:50), Sophie Griffin 12th (22:59), Madison Schnier 13th (23:27), Kaelyn Goodsman 14th (23:32) and Mary Schnier 16th (24:13).
Class 2A qualifying meet at Jesup Golf Course
The Northeast boys and girls teams did not have any state qualifiers Thursday.
The Rebel boys finished sixth and the girls placed eighth.
The boys’ top finisher was Thomas Machande at 19th (17:53.94). The girls’ top finisher was Cenady Soenksen at 21st (21:16.28).
