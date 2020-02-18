DUBUQUE – The 2019 runner-up Camanche boys bowling team qualified for the Iowa State Bowling Tournament yet again on Tuesday, finishing with the highest team score at their state-qualifying location at Cherry Lanes.
The Indians turned in a team score of 2828, defeating Wahlert Catholic by just 10 pins.
Troy Edmunds led the team’s individual series with a 400, while Mason McManus rolled a 391. The Indians were trailing Wahlert after the individual games.
The Indians responded with three Baker games over 200, including a 220 in Game 3, to take the win.
The Camanche girls missed qualifying, but sophomore Kaylee Tebbe punched her ticket as an individual. Tebbe rolled a 178 and a 225 for the at-large bid to the Class 1A portion.
The Clinton River Kings caught a tough break in their qualifying meet in Waterloo, falling just short of an at-large bid after finishing second at Cadillac Lanes.
The Kings were nearly 150 pins behind Western Dubuque after the individual games, not able to make up that ground during the Baker Rotation.
Cooper Kohl led the individual games with a 425, also just short of qualifying in an at-large spot. Hunter Lockheart finished next with a 404, while Carter Hudson turned in a 397 and Chase Stonestreeet a 391.
The Clinton girls didn’t punch anyone through.
The Central DeWitt girls will be heading to state as a team in Class 2A, earning an at-large bid with a team score of 2484.
