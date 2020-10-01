CAMANCHE — After eight games in a row in the loss column, it was a huge relief for the Camanche volleyball team to snap that streak.
The Indians picked up a River Valley Conference win Thursday night, moving past the Northeast Rebels in a five-set victory. The Indians held off the comeback effort from the Rebels, winning 25-19, 25-11, 20-25, 24-26, 15-3.
“We really wanted to focus on making volleyball fun again and controlling what we were able to,” Camanche assistant coach Erin Schlotfeldt said. “The girls showed resilience by being able to come back strong in the fifth set.”
Senior Maci Sloane dominated the net for the Indians, coming out with a team-high 22 kills on the night. Emy Seeser had double-digit kills as well, contributing another 10 to the mix.
“Maci had a great night at the net and our setters distributed the ball well,” Schlotfeldt said.
Maddi Michels had 13 digs, followed by another 10 from Jamie Robertsen on defense.
The Indians snap the eight-game losing streak and improve to 6-13-1. The next competition for both teams comes this Saturday at the Northeast Invitational.
