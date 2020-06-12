The Camanche softball program has been a powerful force in the River Valley Conference for a few years now, and is bringing back some of the talent behind that.
But they also have some new faces.
One of those will be on the third base line during at-bats. Andrew Carbajal, the first-year head basketball coach, is the new head coach of the softball team as well.
And he has a little bit of work to do. The Camanche roster has a lot of holes to fill after losing softball talents like Abby Stock, Madi Parson and Cam Carstensen.
That means a roster that was already loaded with underclassmen will add even more to the mix.
“This year will be interesting, but I am excited to see what we can do, we have so much potential,” Carbajal said. “We will have a few freshman and couple eighth graders play up to support us.”
Their biggest key this year will be the return of senior Tarah Wehde. Wehde has consistently proven herself to be one of the top tier players not only in the area, but in the state. She led Class 3A in homers last year and pitched an impressive amount of innings with a 1.34 ERA.
“Tarah Wehde is a monster come back athlete for us,” Carbajal said. “18 home runs last year, being able to pitch and being the leader of our team is huge because of the youth we have.”
Wehde took on the brunt of the pitching duties, along with Abby Stock.
They have underclassmen back, too. Lauren Snyder, Aubrey Carstensen, Jamie Robertson and Abby Beal were all underclassmen who got significant playing time and made impacts on the varsity squad.
In fact, Robertson and Beal have 10 home runs between the both of them.
“They have talent as well,” Carbajal said. “I imagine teams won’t pitch to Tarah much because they are scared of her, but I have faith in our youth and they will step up and help our team.”
Freshmen Ella Blinkinsop and Emerson Crigger are also back after dressing as eighth graders.
The Indians have a talented RVC to take on, including local foe Northeast who graced the state rankings to start the season. The new-look Indians take the field on Monday against No. 4 ranked Anamosa to kick of their season.
