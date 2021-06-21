Camanche Indians
Record: 3-15
Conference record: 2-11, tied for sixth in the River Valley North
Manager: Andrew Carbajal
STAT LEADERS
Hits — Jamie Robertson, 18
Doubles — Robertson, Aubrey Carstensen 3
Triples — Carstensen, 2
Home runs — Abby Beal, 2
Walks — Beal, Cianna Newman, Ava Huling 4
Batting average — Robertson, .391
RBIs — Carstensen, 8
Runs — Robertson, 12
Stolen bases — Ella Blinkinsop, 3
Innings pitched — Huling, 76.1
Strikeouts — Huling, 56
Earned run average — Huling, 8.16
Best pitching record — Huling, 2-9
RESULTS
May 24 — Monticello 14/13, Camanche 2/3 (doubleheader)
May 25 — Central DeWitt 12, Camanche 1
May 27 — West Branch 14, Camanche 0
June 1 — Cascade 14/9, Camanche 6/0 (DH)
June 3 — Mid-Prairie 11, Camanche 3
June 5 — Clear Creek-Amana 10, Camanche 1; Camanche 8, Maquoketa 4
June 7 — Anamosa 14/12, Camanche 0/0 (DH)
June 8 — Camanche 13, Tipton 5
June 10 — Regina Catholic 15, Camanche 2
June 12 — Calamus-Wheatland 12, Camanche 7; Highland 9, Camanche 0
June 14 — Camanche 10, North Cedar 0
June 16 — North Cedar 9, Camanche 0
June 17 — Durant 18, Camanche 2
REMAINING SCHEDULE
June 22 — vs. Davenport Assumption
June 24 — at Wilton
June 26 — at Clinton (DH)
June 28 — at Northeast (DH)
June 29 — at Bellevue
ROSTER
1 Ava Huling 08 U
4 Aubrey Carstensen JR C
5 Naomi Duke FR U
6 Jamie Robertson JR CF
10 Abby Beal JR 1B
11 Celina Hermann FR U
12 Miley Duritza 08 U
13 Ella Blinkinsop SO RF
14 Adisen Edfors FR U
18 Emmerson Crigger SO LF
23 Annika Weber 08 U
24 Joshlin Brooks JR RF
27 Cianna Newman 08 U
28 Maddie Sager SO U
29 Mallory McDonald 08 1B
