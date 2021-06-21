Camanche Indians

Record: 3-15

Conference record: 2-11, tied for sixth in the River Valley North

Manager: Andrew Carbajal

STAT LEADERS

Hits — Jamie Robertson, 18

Doubles — Robertson, Aubrey Carstensen 3

Triples — Carstensen, 2

Home runs — Abby Beal, 2

Walks — Beal, Cianna Newman, Ava Huling 4

Batting average — Robertson, .391

RBIs — Carstensen, 8

Runs — Robertson, 12

Stolen bases — Ella Blinkinsop, 3

Innings pitched — Huling, 76.1

Strikeouts — Huling, 56

Earned run average — Huling, 8.16

Best pitching record — Huling, 2-9

RESULTS

May 24 — Monticello 14/13, Camanche 2/3 (doubleheader)

May 25 — Central DeWitt 12, Camanche 1

May 27 — West Branch 14, Camanche 0

June 1 — Cascade 14/9, Camanche 6/0 (DH)

June 3 — Mid-Prairie 11, Camanche 3

June 5 — Clear Creek-Amana 10, Camanche 1; Camanche 8, Maquoketa 4

June 7 — Anamosa 14/12, Camanche 0/0 (DH)

June 8 — Camanche 13, Tipton 5

June 10 — Regina Catholic 15, Camanche 2

June 12 — Calamus-Wheatland 12, Camanche 7; Highland 9, Camanche 0

June 14 — Camanche 10, North Cedar 0

June 16 — North Cedar 9, Camanche 0

June 17 — Durant 18, Camanche 2

REMAINING SCHEDULE

June 22 — vs. Davenport Assumption

June 24 — at Wilton

June 26 — at Clinton (DH)

June 28 — at Northeast (DH)

June 29 — at Bellevue

ROSTER

1 Ava Huling 08 U

4 Aubrey Carstensen JR C

5 Naomi Duke FR U

6 Jamie Robertson JR CF

10 Abby Beal JR 1B

11 Celina Hermann FR U

12 Miley Duritza 08 U

13 Ella Blinkinsop SO RF

14 Adisen Edfors FR U

18 Emmerson Crigger SO LF

23 Annika Weber 08 U

24 Joshlin Brooks JR RF

27 Cianna Newman 08 U

28 Maddie Sager SO U

29 Mallory McDonald 08 1B

