CAMANCHE - The Camanche bowling teams put up two dominant performances on Thursday night, sweeping the River Valley Conference tournament and giving them positive momentum heading into Tuesday's state-qualifying meets.
The Camanche girls, who have not lost a dual or tournament yet this year, won the meet by over 500 pins. They scored 2829 as a team, with Durant finishing second at 2309.
"We're just really close," senior Michelle Stewart said. "Even though we have a lot of freshman we immediately clicked and became friends. It's not all serious, we just have a lot of fun and bond."
The girls also swept the top four individual finishes. Freshman Annika Weber and senior Michelle Stewart were the top finishers, both finishing with 407 individual series.
"We had a little bit of trouble keeping our spares in," Stewart said. "But I think a couple of our teammates were there to help pick us up. Even when we were struggling we still did good because of our other teammates today."
Kennedy Bigwood finished in third place with a 383 and Kylee Kooi finished fourth with a 378.
"I think we've learned how to move and adjust and work together as a team better," Weber said.
The Storm were up by nearly 300 pins by the time the individual round was up, and then they took on Baker. They went 180-187-200-188-180 to cap off their dominant victory.
"Baker is our favorite," Stewart said. "We get to stay uplifted and we get all pumped up and I think that's when we put a lot of our games in to win."
The boys also impressed on the day, especially int he individual rounds. They won the meet with a team score of 3268, with Bellevue coming in exactly 200 pins behind them.
There were only three of the 12 games bowled by the Storm that came in under 200.
"We were really in a groove," senior Keaton Hines said. "We were getting that mark and getting a lot of strikes."
Lucas Goble won the individual side with a 499, bowling 246 and 253 Thursday night.
"Everyone was striking and we weren't opening as much," Goble said. "We picked up our spares and we got really excited with all the strikes we were getting, and I guess that kept the strikes going."
Tristan Smith had a 470 on the day, hitting 257 in his second game to take second individually.
Both Keaton Hines and Cayden Allen were within ten pins of placing, finishing with 447 and 442 respectively.
The Storm finished it out with the Baker rounds, doing enough to stay ahead of the other three teams bowling. They bowled a 209-202-193-217-205.
"We do really well in Baker games," Goble said. "That's just how we do things."
The Storm are now prepping for postseason bowling, which starts on Tuesday. This year features a new format for both the state-qualifying tournaments and the state tournament itself. Teams will now roll 15 Baker games in three sets of five. Then there will be a break and they'll bowl individual sets for individual qualifying.
After bowling at home on Thursday night, the Storm are lucky enough to head back to Imperial Lanes for their qualifying meet.
"It really means a lot because I really know the lanes," Hines said. "It always helps a lot when you bowl at home."
The state-qualifying meet at Imperial Lanes will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
It's really cool because we get to be around our family," Michelle Stewart said. "All our family can gather around and have fun while we're bowling."
"We're pretty chill about it," Annika Weber said. "We're just going to go out and do our thing. We trust each other. We have that trust that we'll do good and we don't really have to worry."
