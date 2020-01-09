CAMANCHE – The Camanche wrestling team came out strong after a shaky performance this weekend, bouncing back to sweep their only home duals of the season on Senior Night.
“We looked really good, especially compared to how we did this weekend,” head coach Brent Carstensen said.
The Indians were in Eddyville this weekend, and they lost three of their four duals by nine team points or less. That included a 36-35 loss to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Freemont.
“I think we were sick and had every excuse in the world,” Carstensen said. “Last Saturday’s performance hopefully we’ll look back and say just we had to start somewhere.”
They looked strong and consistent on Thursday night in front of a packed gymnasium.
The Indians kicked off the night with a 65-18 win over Bellevue, and then wrestled a solid Mid-Prairie team to a 51-30 victory.
They capped off the night with a 60-21 win over River Valley Conference and local foe Northeast.
“Our crowd was great,” Carstensen said. “We’ve got a lot of good wrestlers and a lot of right-through-the-middle weights.”
Overall, the Indians picked up 15 pins between the three matches. Jaxon Bussa stayed undefeated winning by fall at the very end of the first period over Bellevue’s Will Steinbeck.
Eric Kinkaid pinned two opponents, as did Cade Everson.
Brennan Kramer picked up a pin over Northeast’s Daniel Rowland in just 34 seconds. Kramer also got a pin in under a minute against Mid-Prairie and won by a tech fall in his Bellevue round for a 3-0 day.
Logan Waltz pinned Corey Allen out of Mid-Prairie after a battle while not dropping a match on the night.
It was senior night for both Jason Huling and Ben Vogel, the only two seniors on the squad this year. Vogel, who just picked up his 100th career win at the Saber invitational a few weeks ago, pinned Bellevue’s Jared Fite in 1:03 in his only match of the day. The other two he won by forfeit.
Huling picked up a pin against Mid-Prairie’s Owen Trimpe.
“It was nice for both of them to get wins,” Carstensen said. “Ben went 3-0, and it would have been nice for Jason to get three wins too, but he cut to 45 for the first time this year so it will be fine to see where it can take him.”
Northeast also fell to Mid-Prairie 60-9. Their only points came from Zayd Evans and Jace Rathje. Rathje picked up the only pin at 126, downing Mid-Prairie’s Noah Ford in just under three minutes. Evans won by a 5-3 decision over Owen Trimpe.
Ty Schmidt battled against the Hawks’ Cael Garvey before falling at 4:54. Schmidt rebounded with a pin over Camanche’s Nolyn Johnson to cap off his night.
Jace Rathje also picked up a win against the Indians, edging Camanche’s Hunter Long 10-9 in an exciting round. Peyton McClane also picked up a win by fall against the Indians.
The Indians are back in action this Saturday, traveling to Polo High School for a tournament. The Rebels will host their home invitational this Saturday in Goose Lake.
