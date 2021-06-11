CAMANCHE — The Camanche baseball team worked their way to a 3-1 win over Iowa City Regina behind a couple of big hits and the pitching of Zach Erwin on Thursday night.
The River Valley Conference victory came from a four-hit performance from Erwin, the starting pitcher for the Indians.
“I’m pretty confident,” Erwin said. Erwin finished with eight strikeouts in the outing, walking just one. “Even with a mistake I know they’ll get the next one I always trust in my guys.”
In a low scoring game, the Indians used a couple of blasts to the outfield wall to plate their points. In the top of the first, a single from Kyle DeWeerdt was followed up by an RBI triple by Mike Delzell to put Camanche on the board. Delzell crossed home soon after to give the Indians an early 2-0 lead.
A couple innings later, Morgan Butt led off with a double to the centerfield fence. Butt came in on a single from Troy Edmunds.
“In a pitchers’ duel, those are big,” Delzell said. Delzell ended with two of the RBIs, the other coming off the bat of Troy Edmunds. “We have to trust that Zach’s going to pitch well and guys are going to keep making plays in the field and we just keep grinding it out and getting guys on. Those bug momentum swingers are good.”
The Indians had six total hits, and left six runners stranded.
“That’s definitely stuff we’re working on in the cages every day and in practice,” Delzell said. “Two-out and two-strike approaches, we have to get the ball in play and give our guys a chance.”
The Indians improve to 7-3 overall and 6-2 in the RVC.
