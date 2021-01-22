CAMANCHE – On a night with no girls game beforehand, the Camanche boys basketball lit up from the perimeter to roll to a 66-51 victory over conference opponent Mid-Prairie on Friday.
“We’re starting to just really get in sync with the guys coming back,” Camanche coach Josh Davis said. “I was happy with our ball movement and defense from our guys tonight.”
The night was originally scheduled as a boy-girl doubleheader, but the contest between the girls varsity squads has been postponed to early February.
A slow start didn’t slow Camanche. The first three and a half minutes were riddled with turnovers and missed attempts from the lane, remaining scoreless. The Golden Hawks broke the silence with a cut into the lane.
Part of the shaky play in the paint early on was the absence of Zayne Feller. Feller, a starting post for the Indians, was out of the lineup on Friday and out with illness.
“I think we got the ball in some areas where Zayne [Feller] can usually do some things and without him in there it just took us a little while to adjust to life without him,” Davis said. “The last three games he hasn’t subbed out. With everything else going on, he’s been a constant in the lineup.”
Zach Erwin responded to the score with a three of his own, kicking off an effort with nine 3-pointers in all, led by six off the hands of Jordan Lawrence.
In fact, all of the points the Indians scored in the first eight minutes were 3s, minus one long jumper from Lawrence at the top of the key that landed for two. The first half ended with a 3 from Logan Shaw and a 31-15 Camanche lead.
“If you’re a basketball player, you always have to keep shooting and not let those things get in your head,” Lawrence said. “All it does is bog you down, it doesn’t help you mentally, physically. Just focus on the next shot.”
Lawrence kicked off the third quarter with a basket from beyond the arc. He ended with a team-high 24. Erwin pitched in another 20.
“I just started shooting early and I was hitting my shots,” Lawrence said. “I wanted to keep that going through the rest of the game.”
Once again, bench players gave the Indians a much-needed spark. After the slow first minutes of the first quarter, Logan Shaw, Tucker Dickherber (starter) and Dylan Darsidan subbed in. The three are on the smaller end of the lineup, and kicked off a defensive effort that ended with a stop and a three on the other end.
“They come in and really give us a spark,” Lawrence said. “They play hard D and don’t let their man score. They can hit shots when they need to and really give us the spark to push ahead.”
The second half featured more of the regular fast-paced up and down from the Indians, including some flying fast breaks and offensive putbacks.
“This is a good team, they can shoot the 3 and have put up 100 more 3s than we have,” Coach Davis said. “We’re OK playing up and down. It was physical on rebounds and we couldn’t get out and run like we usually can but second half really opened up.”
Camanche improves to 11-3 overall and looks at a quick turnaround, traveling to West Delaware on Saturday. The girls game originally scheduled for Friday night will be played Feb. 8.
