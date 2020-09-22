CAMANCHE — The Camanche girls volleyball team could have gave up at any moment Tuesday night against Cascade.
The Indians never quit.
Camanche (5-12-1) fought hard, but Cascade (12-4) won 25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21 in a River Valley Conference game.
“Every game, we dug ourselves in a hole right in the beginning,” Camanche coach Heather Clark said. “I am proud of the girls — they fought back. Cascade just gave it a little bit more tonight, unfortunately. We come back to the gym tomorrow and we figure out how are we not going to dig ourselves into a hole and start up at the beginning of the game, and how we can finish the game.”
In the final set, the Indians fell behind 7-1, but came back to tie it 8-8 thanks to a Emy Seeser kill.
Cascade took control again, 17-12, but again the Indians battled back, tying the game 17-17 on an assisted block from Seeser. This time, Camanche took the lead as Cascade fell behind, making it 20-17 Camanche.
However, Cascade got it to 20-20 a few plays later. Though it would be tied again 21-21, Cascade scored the next four points to take the win.
Clark praised the performances of Seeser and fellow senior Maci Sloane.
“Maci Sloane had some big kills for us in the fourth set,” Camanche coach Heather Clark said. “When we were down and we were fighting back, she had three huge blocks in a row. Emy Seeser had some good hits — we were talking about how we needed to hit down the line, she executed that pretty well tonight.”
