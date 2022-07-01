CAMANCHE – Emotions. They are the driving force of the sports world and this one did not fail to bring every single emotion as Camanche walked off West Branch 11-10 to advance to the second round of the Iowa Class 2a regionals.
The girls did it, all the girls. They’re awesome. I give this win on them. When you get down in a hole and give up a grand slam like that, that’s tough to come back from.” Storm head coach Andrew Carbajal said.
The Bears wasted no time to get on the board, scoring two runs immediately in the first inning to take the early lead.
The Storm showed grit however, as Keely Jansen led off the game with a single. A walk and then a ground rule double by Aubrey Carstensen gave the Storm their first run. Cianna Newman singled in two runs to give the Storm their first run of the night. A fielders choice scored another run and the Storm went up 4-2.
“I think that was a great motivator and it pushed us for the rest of the game. Everyone had that confidence that they could get on.” Storm center fielder Jamie Robertson said.
After a one out walk in the third inning, Storm pitcher Ava Huling struck out a batter to end the inning.
Jamie Robertson singled to start the bottom of the third. A couple of batters later the Storm had the bases loaded with no one out before a pair of fielders choices made it a four run lead. A two out single added another two runs as the Storm went up 8-2.
The Bears began to chip away at their deficit in the top of the fifth after a solo home run made it an 8-3 game. After a couple of singles put runners on the corners, a double down the left field line scored two runs and brought the Bears within three.
The Storm bats were silent in the fourth and fifth innings despite having a couple of base runners. The Bears held them at bay and kept it close.
In the top of the sixth the momentum was with the Bears as they loaded the bases with just one out. A single scored two runs and made it 8-6. Once again the Bears loaded the bases but this time they drove it out of the park, hitting a grand slam to take a 10-8 lead over the Storm.
“We faced adversity all of last year. We know what it feels like losing and not giving up.” Carbajal said.
The energy never dimmed and the belief that they could win was still their for the Storm, putting a pair of runners on with two one out singles in the sixth inning. Newman once again delivered, singling in a run to bring it within one.
“One run is manageable. It gives the girls motivation. Psychology that it is only one run.” Carbajal said.
The Bears singled with two outs in the top of the seventh to get a base runner. However, the momentum shifted when the Storm caught the runner trying to steal second base to end the inning.
A pair of one out singles gave the Storm important base runners as they shifted the lineup back to the top of the order. Jansen then drove in the game tying run with a ground ball to the first baseman.
“I really put my faith in the bottom of the lineup,” Carbajal said. “There was a lot of angst in there but getting that RBI was huge for her [Jansen].”
Then stepped in Robertson. A big at bat for the senior, but she stayed calm and lifted a single over the shortstop as Annika Weber came home to score and the Storm picked up a monumental win to keep their season alive and advance to the second round.
“I’m feeling great. We came into this game knowing it would be a good game. We knew we could do it. Coming off of that homerun we were a little iffy but I knew we could come back no matter what.” Robertson said.
“Once I got my girl over to third I just knew Jamie was gonna get her home. I didn’t even have to say anything to her because I just knew it was gonna happen.” Carbajal said.
The Storm advance to take on Louisa-Muscatine on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
