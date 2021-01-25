CLINTON — Camanche senior Cade Everson recently became the Indians’ all-time leader in pins.
The funny thing is, he doesn’t even like wrestling.
“I don’t really like wrestling that much,” Everson said. “I only do it to help with football. I have fun with my teammates on the weekends and at meet days.”
Not bad for someone who uses wrestling for another sport.
“Wrestling is probably the hardest sport of any sport,” Everson said. “You’re using every muscle in your body and you just get tired super fast. It’s definitely made me a lot tougher over the years.”
Everson and the rest of the Indians competed at Clinton’s Bob Lueders Invite on Saturday, recording two top finishes and boasting several other placers in various weight classes.
“We started the season off talking about, ‘One strike of a hammer doesn’t break the rock,’” Camanche coach Brent Carstensen said. “It’s the continuous strike of the hammer that ultimately does the damage. That’s been the attitude we’ve been taking. Every competition, every week, every day, keep pounding at that rock and have our breakthrough at the end of the season.”
Everson (35-2) — who is ranked fifth in his weight class — finished first in the 182-pound bracket after defeating Lisbon’s Jamien Moore (major decision 13-3), and fellow senior Jaxon Bussa (29-3) placed first in the 106-pound bracket after defeating Pleasant Valley’s Caden Ervin (fall 2:56).
Bussa has felt good about the team’s recent performances. He’s ranked sixth in the 106 weight class.
“It’s been a grind,” Bussa said. “The team’s doing good. A couple weight classes we haven’t filled in, but once we get those filled in I feel like the team’s going to do really well.”
He’s been working on his feet and said his teammates have helped with that. He hopes to make it to state.
“They’re actually really good on their feet and they can help me improve and I can help them improve on bottom, so it’s just good to have extra advice there — especially with the coaches, too,” Bussa said.
Junior Eric Kinkaid (29-3) placed second in the 145 bracket after falling to Lisbon’s Robert Avila Jr. in the first-place match (major decision 15-7).
Kinkaid has had a mentality shift this season.
“I’ve had some good tournaments recently and I’m starting to ramp it up for the end of the season,” Kinkaid said. “It’s a lot of fun. This year, being a junior, I’m finally one of the older kids and I feel like that changes your mindset completely — it’s really time for me start punishing kids. I need to show them I’m actually one of the older kids now and I can actually compete.”
It’s a marked difference from his first two years.
“In my freshman and sophomore years, I’d question myself a lot more,” Kinkaid said. “I’d worry if I deserved to be out on the mat and now, this year, i know that and I know I deserve to be out here and I need to prove myself and I’m ready to go.”
Kinkaid is ranked No. 3 in the 145 weight class.
Senior Logan Waltz placed third in the 170 bracket, defeating Davenport Assumption’s Logan Schimanski in the third-place match (decision 8-1).
Waltz dropped from 182 to 170 this year and has had a few more losses this season, but he’s getting the hang of the lower weight class. He said cutting weight was a challenge.
“It’s hard,” Waltz said. “I don’t really eat as much and cut out my water a little bit, too. It was definitely a big change for me because eating a bunch of food is my go-to, and not being able to do that is really hard. I still need to work on shots and getting to my feet, but other than that, I feel pretty comfortable.”
When he’s not cutting weight, his meal of choice is simple.
“My go-to meal is Chicken Alfredo,” Waltz said with a laugh.
Senior Brennan Kramer (26-9) placed fourth in the 152 bracket after falling to Davenport Assumption’s Parker Terronez in the third-place match (decision 11-7).
He said because it’s less fans than normal this season, it’s a little bit harder to get hyped up.
“It’s kind of harder to take in the team aspect since there’s no fans,” Kramer said. “We don’t even shake hands with the other teams and we don’t line up, so it’s harder to get a team feel. It feels more individual, but we’re getting over the hump.
“There’s less people there, so it’s like a practice so to speak, instead of people coming to watch you — which get you more mentally into the match.”
He’s not quite where he wants to be yet.
“The offseason, I worked on some stuff and I’ve seen progression, but I’m not where I need to be or want to be yet,” Kramer said. “These next two weeks, I’ve got to really amp it up and better myself.”
Also for Camanche, David Grimes placed fourth in the 126 bracket, Gavin Sharp placed fifth in the 220 bracket and Lane Sbertoli placed sixth in the 132 bracket.
