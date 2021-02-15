Camanche’s Jaxon Bussa, Eric Kinkaid, Logan Waltz and Cade Everson are headed to state.
Those four, along with Central DeWitt’s Royce Butt and Keaton Zeimet, all performed well enough at Saturday’s district meet at Solon to advance to the IHSAA State Meet at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines this weekend.
Bussa (106 pounds) defeated West Liberty’s Colin Cassady (fall 0:50) to place first and improve to 35-3. Kinkaid (145) defeated West Delaware’s Logan Peyton (decision 8-1) in the first place match, improving to 37-3. Everson (182) defeated West Delaware’s Cael Meyer (fall, 4:38) in the first-place match, improving to 40-2. Waltz (33-9) placed second at 170.
Central DeWitt’s Zeimet (120) defeated Center Point-Urbana’s Cole Whitehead (decision 3-2) in the first place match, improving to 32-5. Butt (27-6) placed second at 113.
The state meet will be held this Thursday through Saturday.
Class 3A district at Bettendorf
Clinton competed in a district meet Saturday at Bettendorf.
The River Kings did not have any wrestlers advance to state.
Class 1A district at Wapello
Northeast competed in a district meet Saturday at Wapello.
The Rebels did not have any wrestlers advance to state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.