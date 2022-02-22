WATERLOO - More state bowling action took place on Tuesday at both Cadillac Lanes and Maple Lanes Bowling alleys in Waterloo, ending with a local state champion.
Camanche sophomore Kennedy Bigwood took home an individual state title on Tuesday afternoon, winning the Class 1A individual state tournament in Waterloo.
The state format changed this year. After qualifying on total pins at each district meet, the individual qualifiers came to Maple Lanes and bowled three more individual games. That score decided the top eight, and those top eight were seeded accordingly in a bracket.
From there, they had one game roll-offs to advance to the semifinals and the finals, with a state champion eventually decided.
Bigwood, one of three Camanche girls to qualify, had the highest score after the first three individual games. She bowled a 666, including a 234 and 227 in the last two games.
That moved her to the individual 8-man bracket roll-off. Bigwood beat three straight opponents to take home the title.
It's Camanche High School's second state title in the last week, after Eric Kinkaid's championship at state wrestling.
Camanche's Michelle Stewart finished 13th overall after the first three games, missing the roll-off by just a few pins. The senior finished with a 538.
Kaelen Kelly and Kylee Kooi finished 18th and 20 overall, respectively, for the Storm.
Central DeWitt qualifier Kaylie Cargill had a 477 to finish 21st.
BOYS
The Central DeWitt Sabers were in the hunt for a state title during the Class 1A individual tournament on Tuesday afternoon in Waterloo, but fell short in that quest.
Will Vanderbilt qualified for the top-eight roll-off bracket with the top score, bowling a 767 in the three individual games. That included a 289 in the last game.
Vanderbilt lost in the first round of the roll off bracket Maquoketa's Lucas Ihrig. Ihrig bowled a 253, and Vanderbilt finished with a 220.
Eli Haack just missed the qualifying and an all-DeWitt quarterfinal, finishing ninth overall with a 678. He was just three pins away from the eight seed, Ihrig, who finished fourth overall.
Camanche's Lucas Goble and Keaton Hines finished in the top half of the field. Hines bowled a 595 and Gobles a 587,
CLASS 2A
CLINTON BOYS FINISH 3RD
WATERLOO - The Clinton River Kings and Queens wrapped up state team bowling on Tuesday, coming away with some hardware.
The River Kings placed third after the bracket roll-offs Wrapped up, bringing home the hardware to Clinton.
They qualified with the top score after the first 15 Baker games, bowling a 3188 to take the No. 1 seed.
They continued the momentum, winning the quarterfinal round of the bracket against Bondurant-Farrar 3-0. The Kings bowled a 218, 195, and 235 to win.
They fell 3-0 in the semifinal round to Oskaloosa But rebounded with a final win over North Scott to take third place. The beat the Lancers 3-1, bowling a 224 in the last game to win by nearly 60 pins and seal the finish.
The Queens also bowled well, qualifying for the bracket with the No. 5 seed. They fell in the first round to Western Dubuque.
Sidney Pawski will bowl for the Clinton River Queens on Wednesday in the individual portion of the state tournament.
Cooper Kohl and Chalie Pelham will bowl once more for the River Kings, also taking a part in the individual portion of Class 2A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.