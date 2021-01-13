CAMANCHE — Camanche senior Cade Everson’s college football journey has begun.
Everson announced on Twitter Tuesday he committed to Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs to play football.
“Iowa Western was easily my favorite and it’s what I want to do,” Everson said. “I got a lot off my chest doing that because I don’t have to worry about the recruiting process anymore, and I’m at the school I want.”
Everson’s first offer came from Morningside College and with a deadline of Dec. 20, made quick visits to Grand View University and Iowa Western.
He said the junior college route made the most sense for him.
“My plan for a couple years has been to go JUCO because I think that would be my best chance at making it (Division I), and I know they’re good at developing their players, so I figured that’d be the best choice for me,” Everson said.
Everson will play under Reivers coach Scott Strohmeier.
“They’re all really cool,” Everson said of the coaching staff. “I got recruited by Jamar Johnson, which is their recruiting coordinator and their wide receivers coach. All the coaches are really cool. They’re all nice.”
Everson will play running back for the Reivers and his ultimate goal is to transfer out to either Iowa or Iowa State once his time at Iowa Western is complete. He’s leaning more toward the Cyclones right now.
“I think I just need to build a good relationship with my coaches and my new teammates, and I just need to work hard in the weight room and on the practice field and I think I can get there,” Everson said.
Everson finished as the area’s leading rusher this past football season, carrying the ball 208 times for 1,551 yards and 18 touchdowns in the Indians’ most successful season in school history.
