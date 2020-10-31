FORT DODGE — Camanche cross country senior Dylan Darsidan placed 11th to medal and sophomore Andrew Butt placed 80th in the Class 2A boys race at the IHSAA/IGHSAU State Meet on Saturday at Kennedy Park.
It ends a successful season for both runners, who set lofty goals for themselves all season — Darsidan wanted to win the race and Butt wanted to medal, but Camanche coach Erin Montgomery said both of them gave the race everything they had.
That was true all season, too.
“They did great,” Montgomery said. “It’s a huge accomplishment to get out here at Fort Dodge. You come here and you always have your goal set extremely high. Dylan’s ultimate goal was to win, but when he got out and realized, ‘I don’t have it today,’ the next goal for him was just to make sure he got out on the deck and he did that.
“Andrew, we talked and he said, ‘My goal was to get here.’ He got here and now in the next few years we’ll put everything together and try to get him back out higher next year.”
Darsidan, who battled some health issues this season, said he’s content with how the race went. He finished it in 17:21.3.
“I thought I had a strong finish,” Darsidan said. “I definitely would have like to have won the race. If I could take something out of it, I thought I pushed myself this whole last half of the year as much as my body would allow me to. I didn’t get the result I wanted, but it won’t hurt.”
The runners were faced with very windy conditions, but were able to adapt as they progressed through the course.
“It wasn’t my best of the season, but I’m just really happy to be here and that was my goal for this season,” Butt said. “The course was alright. It was just doing what you can with the conditions.”
Butt finished the race in 18:39.4.
“It was pretty windy,” Darsidan said. “It was definitely windier than a lot of us expected. It was still pretty warm, but the wind really hit us. There was a couple hills we ran into with the wind coming straight at us. Other than that, I thought it ran the way I expected, the same kind of times.”
Darsidan, who was the defending state champion going into the race, has a lot of memories at Fort Dodge.
“I’m definitely going to miss this,” Darsidan said. “I was fortunate enough to be out here three years. I’m really grateful for that. I’m just grateful to be out here even with what I’m dealing with and just to be able to be in the top 15. There’s a lot of things I’m going to miss about it, but I definitely made some great memories here.”
Montgomery said no one can take his 2019 championship away from him.
“He’s always a state champion,” Montgomery said. “Whatever he got this year — he’s always going to be a state champion at Camanche and he leaves a huge legacy. Someone, to have to replace him — he’s got big shoes to fill. Not only as a runner, but Dylan is an amazing kid. I was talking to him after the meet, he was talking to college coaches and everything, and he goes, ‘I’ll be right back.’ He went to go talk to (Tipton’s Caleb Shumaker), the winner, to go congratulate him. He’s just the most humble kid.
“Whatever college picks him up is going to have an extremely amazing runner and a great person.”
Butt agreed.
“Last year and this year, he’s been helping me out, giving me all the advice he can, pushing me in practices and in the races, just trying to stick with him, so I’ll miss having him as a teammate next year and I guess I’ve got to try and step up a little bit next year,” Butt said.
Montgomery is excited for the future.
“I’m super excited about that,” Montgomery said. “I’ve been noticing the last couple weeks in practice that Dylan is mentoring (Butt) a lot. He’s been explaining different strategies, what to do during the races. Andrew’s going to have to take his spot next year and has big shoes to fill, but I think he can do it.”
Darsidan is confident Butt will be a strong leader for the Indians the next two years.
“I think Andrew, in the next few years, he’s gonna jump right into what I was doing,” Darsidan said. “I think he’s got a real, legitimate shot at winning a title like I did last year. He’s very capable of it, he’s a really strong runner and he’s really tried to learn as much as he could from me. I tried to teach him as much as possible.
“In the last couple years, we’ve established a lot of guys who are going to work hard at practice and they really care about doing what’s best for the team and racing well.”
Butt is curious to see the new-look Indians next season.
“We’re losing Dylan and we had another senior, Chris Dorsey, so we’ll have less runners but we have a couple freshmen coming up and we’ll have to try and improve with the guys we have,” he said.
