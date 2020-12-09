CAMANCHE — Dylan Darsidan made his college decision official on Monday.
Darsidan signed his letter of intent to run cross country and track and field for the University of Northern Iowa.
The Indians senior has just one track season left before he’ll go off to college.
“It felt really good to finally be able to sign and make it official,” Darsidan said. “It’s just one of those moments I’ve been looking forward to throughout my four years of high school.”
Darsidan took visits at UNI, Iowa, University of Dubuque and Wartburg, but said UNI always seemed like the best fit.
UNI cross country/track and field is led by head coach Dave Paulsen.
“The entire recruiting process, they’ve always sent me messages, positive, encouraging words after meets and have always wished me luck before races,” Darsidan said. “The coaching staff is pretty young, so the coaching staff won’t be going anywhere in the next four years and the assistant cross country coach is still racing professionally, so that’s a cool aspect — our coaches are still training and doing what you’re doing.”
Darsidan got a great response from the Camanche community after making his decision.
“I got a ton of really positive feedback from coaches, people in the community, my friends and family,” Darsidan said. “It felt really great to have the support of so many people. I walk around, see someone I haven’t seen in the last couple weeks and they come up and congratulate me.
“It’s nice to know outside of my family and close friends, I have support.”
Darsidan, who was the 2019 Class 2A state champion in cross country and placed 11th at state in 2020, said the thought of competing at a Division I school is both daunting and motivating.
“It’s a little frightening to think about, but on the other hand it’s pushing me to work harder now,” Darsidan said. “I know I’m going to have to go in and be at my very best. I think that’s pushing me to train harder now and train harder for this upcoming track season.”
Darsidan has met most of his future teammates and is excited to get to work with them. They sent him several messages of congratulations after Darsidan announced he’s going to UNI
“I’m going to go out there and I’m going to have 12-15 guys to run with every single day — guys that are going to push me,” Darsidan said. “After doing a lot of stuff on my own over the last four years, it’s going to be really nice to go out there and be an underdog again.
“I think it’ll be really good for me in training.”
Until his college career begins, Darsidan said he’ll be trying to stay healthy and preparing for track.
“I’m trying to go out this year and prove this cross country season was just an off season for me, and go out and hopefully run some really fast times and get a state title on the track this year,” he said.
