CAMANCHE — Camanche’s Eric Kinkaid and Logan Waltz have reflected on the IHSAA State Wrestling Meet last weekend, and both are pleased with their finishes.
Kinkaid finished third after he defeated Decorah’s Jackson Rolfs in the Class 2A 145-pound third-place match (decision 4-2).
“I had a good mentality going into it,” Kinkaid said. “I wrestled that whole tournament with nothing to lose and especially that third-place match, I just wanted to go out there and wrestle my hardest and just win the match.
“The match went well. I got the first two takedowns right away. I wrestled really hard — he was really good on his feet and I just made sure I overpowered him when it came to getting to the hips. I just wrestled smart after that and won the match.”
He’s happy, but not content with how he finished.
“I’m happy I placed in a good spot,” Kinkaid said. “Last year, I didn’t end up where I wanted to be and this year, I didn’t really either. I was aiming toward first — that was my goal in the end, but third-place finish is still a good finish. I wrestled hard and I’m ready for next year.”
Waltz fell in a seventh-place match to Osage’s Colin Muller (fall 1:06) at Class 2A 170-pounds.
“I thought I was only going to get one win and then it turned out that I was getting the second win and then finished in eighth place,” Waltz said. “It was amazing.”
Waltz didn’t expect to make it out of the second match, but got wins over Winterset’s Brady Barringer and Samuel Bandstra in the consolation bracket to rebound and get to the seventh-place match.
“I was just going back to my old technique where I feel people out and see whether or not I can get takedowns,” Waltz said. “By the end of the match, I knew I could get a takedown right in the last 15 seconds.”
Kinkaid, a junior, said his finish already has him thinking about next year.
“I’m motivated more than ever,” Kinakid said. “Last year, seventh-place motivated me a lot for this year and this is going to do it for next year. I’m going to get in the offseason as much as I can to make sure I come back strong.”
2021 was an uphill climb for Waltz, as he had to cut weight to make it down to 170.
“Cutting weight wasn’t very fun,” Waltz said. “The start of the year was also not that fun because I wasn’t winning the matches I thought I could win, but finishing eighth place makes the whole year seem a lot better.”
Waltz, a senior, enjoyed his time with the program.
“Spending time with the wrestling team really helped out to help me progress on my skills and get me to eighth place,” Waltz said.
Kinkaid credited guys like Waltz with helping him on the mats.
“Having those people with me, it’s not something I’ve always had throughout my career and they’re like brothers, you do everything with them — you cut weight, you wrestle, you practice — everything’s together so you form that bond with them," he said. "Having them there means a lot.”
Kinkaid credited the Camanche fanbase with supporting the team not just in wrestling, but all sports.
“Camanche, we have a great fanbase and a lot of people support us,” Kinkaid said. “That’s a key part of wrestling as well. Camanche is always so strong in that arena. I think it just helps in every sport in every way. This year, more than any with COVID, it showed more because the fans aren’t allowed to go to everything, but they still always support and they show up as much as they can, and when they don’t, they watch the livestream — that helps support as well.”
