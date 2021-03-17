DAVENPORT — Camanche senior Jordan Lawrence and Central DeWitt senior Henry Bloom have been selected to participate in the 49th Iowa Shrine Bowl on Saturday, July 24 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
The game features an annual all-star game between the North and South all-star teams, comprised of players across the state. The players report for training camp practices and a week full of activities on Sunday, July 18, and will stay in the University of Northern Iowa dorms for the week of festivities. Lawrence (wide receiver) and Bloom (punter, emergency quarterback) are on the South all-star team.
“I was very honored,” Lawrence said. “I was really happy when I got that text inviting me to be able to play in that game, considering we’ve only had like four other people in Camanche’s school history to be selected to play and have played in that game, so it was a huge honor to be selected.”
Bloom and Lawrence grew up playing sports together and stayed connected despite attending different high schools.
“That was pretty cool to see him, reunite with him and play a football game with him,” Bloom said. “It’s kind of comforting knowing that we’re not going there alone.”
Bloom’s family has some history in the Shrine Bowl, as Henry’s father, Mark Bloom, previously coached in the game.
“I’ve known Henry for a really long time,” Lawrence said. “He’s a great guy to know. I really like talking to him and I’m looking forward to playing with him on the South squad.”
The players were invited to luncheon on Tuesday at the Kaaba Shriners’ location in Davenport to learn more about what they’ll be doing this summer and the purpose of the event.
“It was pretty cool to see some of the other guys from my team mostly, then one other person from the north squad,” Lawrence said. “The food was great, got to meet some other people, saw some guys that are going to the same college as I am, so it was a good experience.”
The players are required to fundraise money via ticket sales and game-program sponsors. The annual all-star game has raised over $2.8 million for the Shriner’s system of hospitals.
“We get caught up in our daily lives — we’re very fortunate for the lives we get to live, so it’s nice to see the bigger picture. It’s good to help out people and we’ll get to meet up with those kids and play some games with them,” Bloom said. “It’ll be a good experience.”
The players are selected by a process of nomination by coaches, balloting by state-wide sports media professionals and official invitation from a representative of the Iowa Shrine Bowl.
Iowa Shrine Bowl, Inc. is an incorporated 501©3 fundraising organization. All profits from operations are sent to The Shriner’s Hospital For Children. The principle fundraising event of Iowa Shrine Bowl, Inc is the Iowa Shrine Bowl Game.
There are 19 orthopedic hospitals in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Hawaii; three burn centers in the United States and one unit in the U.S. that treats all types of cases.
Those interested in donating to the Shrine Bowl or who want to learn more can visit http://www.iowashrinebowl.org/ for more information.
“Any time you can make some less fortunate kids feel good, have some fun, it’s a great feeling,” Lawrence said.
