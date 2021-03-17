Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing overnight. Low 34F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing overnight. Low 34F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.