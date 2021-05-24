DES MOINES — As Camanche senior Jordan Lawrence ran down the blue track for the last time, he couldn’t tell where he was going.
“At one point, I couldn’t even tell where the finish line was,” Lawrence said. “(The rain) was going straight into my eyes, but it was alright.”
That’s not a common occurrence for Lawrence. If there’s anything one can say about his athletic career, it’s that he’s always seen the finish line — and always had a knack for crossing it.
“I’m going to miss it a lot,” Lawrence said of the track season. “I didn’t always get to do it — I didn’t really go out until my sophomore year and I only ran four meets that year, so to be able to get in a full season this year and go out with a bang is great.”
Lawrence finished fifth (11.37) in the Class 2A 100-meter dash Saturday at the state track meet at Drake Stadium, matching his seed placing.
“I was hoping to do better, but it’s just a good feeling to be able to come out here and compete one last time,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence competed in a strong field of runners in the 100. OABCIG’s Cooper DeJean took first place (11.16).
“He’s a great athlete,” Lawrence said of DeJean. “You gain a lot of respect for these guys that work all season for this, come out here and showcase their abilities. It’s just fun to be able to run with them.”
The week of the state meet, the IHSAA lifted attendance restrictions — something Lawrence said made the meet all the more special.
“I was really upset when the season got canceled last year,” Lawrence said. “Just to be out here, especially with how they opened up the attendance for everyone, my family could come watch me. With this being my last sport in high school, it’s a great feeling.”
It’s Lawrence’s final high school athletics event before he ventures off to Grand View University. He and his fellow seniors had quite the year, making it to state events in football, basketball and track.
“We’ve got a lot of senior guys that have worked hard all year,” Lawrence said. “Unfortunately, we had one of our guys go down, but he’s still out here supporting us and that shows the type of group we are at school. It’s been fun with these guys.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.