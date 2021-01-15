CAMANCHE — Just by looking at all of the success the Grand View University football team has had, Camanche senior Jordan Lawrence knew he had to be a part of it.
“They’ve really got it going on there,” Lawrence said. “They’ve competed for national championships the past few years and I have some connections on the team, so that set them apart from other colleges.”
Lawrence announced via Twitter on Jan. 9 that he will be attending Grand View to play football.
It was a tough decision for Lawrence, but he felt GVU stood out from the pack.
“It’s a relief,” Lawrence said. “I had quite a few schools contacting me every day, multiple times per day — some of them I really wasn’t interested in. I really had a top three toward the end, but I feel like Grand View is the best fit for me. It was a really tough decision.”
Lawrence will play slot receiver at Grand View, and the coaching staff said he has a chance to play right away if he earns it.
He said the coaches were a big factor in his decision.
“They really put a lot of effort into showing me I was wanted there,” Lawrence said. “I really appreciated that. They took a home visit to my house this year and while they were here, it wasn’t even all about football, it was just getting to know them. They’re really genuinely nice, caring coaches and I like that a lot about them.”
Lawrence will have the opportunity to catch passes from former Clinton quarterback Johnny Sullivan, who happens to be related to Lawrence —Sullivan is Lawrence’s uncle’s brother-in-law. In addition, his sister will be living right next door.
“They’ll just be able to go watch both sides of the family at the same time,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence said he’s going to be working on getting stronger, faster and better at route running so he can help achieve he and his team’s ultimate goal.
“I want to compete for a national championship and get the national championship ring,” Lawrence said.
As for right now, Lawrence is an integral part of the Camanche boys basketball team.
“We just got a couple of our starters back from injury, so we’re just trying to get our chemistry back and get rolling with this new starting five, but it’s been good so far,” Lawrence said.
