GOOSE LAKE - The Maquoketa Cardinals made key shots late on Tuesday night to defeat the Northeast Rebels, 68-62.
The Rebels and Cardinals stayed locked in with one another throughout the entire contest with both teams having the lead multiple times.
Maquoketa got off to a nice start, scoring five quick points to take an early lead. Clayton Meyermann and Gavin Kramer quickly answered for the Rebels and Kramer's three gave them their first lead, 9-7.
The Cardinals responded with a 10-4 run to take the lead right back, 17-11.
Out of the Rebels timeout, Meyermann got a bucket to fall before Jimmy Weispfenning beat the buzzer with a three to make it a 17-16 game heading into the second quarter.
Jacob Tegeler played a big role in keeping the Rebels in it as he hit two big threes and a floater to make it a tie game. Kramer beat the buzzer to tie the game at 32 heading into halftime.
This one continued to go back and forth in the second half with Kramer continuing a solid performance for the Rebels. He scored six straight points for Northeast to give them the lead 42-40.
Their lead grew to four points before the Cardinals came surging back to take the lead 51-50 heading into the fourth quarter.
The lead went back and forth multiple times before the Cardinals were able to make big shots late to pull away from the Rebels and pick up the win, 68-62.
Leading the way for Northeast was Kramer who had 24. Meyermann added 19 for the Rebels.
Northeast girls comeback comes up just short as the Rebels fall to the Cardinals, 54-45
The Rebels came up short on Tuesday night as they fell to the Cardinals, 54-45.
Emma Kjergaard opened up the scoring for Northeast with a three pointer to give them the lead 3-2. Molly Munck added five points in the quarter but the Rebels trailed 13-9 after one quarter of play.
In the second quarter the Cardinals grew their lead behind freshman Aubrey Kroymann. She had 14 in the first half to help give the Cardinals a 29-13 lead at halftime.
The Cardinals stayed hot at the beginning of the third quarter, growing the lead to 21 before the Rebels began to mount a comeback. Munck and Kjergaard each hit threes late in the quarter to make it a 14 point game, 46-32 at the end of the quarter.
Leah Mangelsen scored six points at the beginning of the quarter to bring the Rebels within nine, 49-40. However, the Cardinals answered late to pick up the win 54-45.
Kjergaard led the Rebels with 17 points.
The Rebels play again at home on Friday when they host Bellevue. The girls play first at 6 p.m. with a cake auction in between the girls and boys game.
