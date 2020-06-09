FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love heads up the court after making a 3-point basket against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. The Cleveland Cavaliers weren't invited inside the NBA's Disney World summer bubble. They never want to have the door close on them again. One of eight teams whose season ended by the league's decision to resume play in a controlled atmosphere in Florida next month, the Cavs are using their omission as fuel for the future. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)