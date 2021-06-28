Central DeWitt Sabers
Record: 15-7
Conference Record: 2-6, sixth-place Mississippi Athletic Conference
Manager: Shane Sikkema
STAT LEADERS
Hits — Ben Mason, 36
Doubles — Henry Bloom/John McConohy, 7
Triples — Mason, 2
Home runs — Bloom/Boomer Johnson, 1
Walks — Noah Thein, 17
Batting average — Mason, .480
RBIs — Bloom, 20
Runs — Mason, 26
Stolen bases — Mason, 15
Innings pitched — Johnson, 28.2
Strikeouts — Johnson, 37
Earned run average — Johnson, 1.22
Best pitching record — Johnson, 5-1
RESULTS
May 25 — Central DeWitt 9, Camanche 4
May 26 — Central DeWitt 9, Keokuk 0
June 1 — Central DeWitt 6, Northeast 5
June 2 — Central DeWitt 5, Solon 4
June 3 — Central DeWitt 11/5, Bettendorf 1/1 (doubleheader)
June 10 — Pleasant Valley 12/3, Central DeWitt 3/1 (DH)
June 11 — Central DeWitt 12/10, Maquoketa 2/0 (DH)
June 14 — Davenport North 10/3, Central DeWitt 4/2 (DH)
June 15 — Central DeWitt 2/7, Anamosa 1/4 (DH)
June 16 — Central DeWitt 4/0, Independence 0/7 (DH)
June 18 — Central DeWitt 11/12, Mount Vernon 0/1 (DH)
June 19 — Central DeWitt 13, Burlington Notre Dame 3; Central DeWitt 13, Mount Pleasant 0
June 21 — Davenport Assumption 10/6, Central DeWitt 4/2 (DH)
REMAINING SCHEDULE
June 28 — at North Scott (DH)
June 29 — at West Delaware
July 1 — at Muscatine (DH)
July 5 — at Davenport Central (DH)
July 8 — vs. Clinton (DH)
July 13 — vs. Dubuque Senior (DH)
July 14 — vs. South Tama
