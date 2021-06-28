Henry Bloom

Central DeWitt senior Henry Bloom (second from left) celebrates with his teammates after hitting the first home run hit by someone in the Sabers’ senior class during a 9-4, season-opening win over Camanche May 25 at Camanche.

 Photos by Beau Troutman | Clinton Herald

Central DeWitt Sabers

Record: 15-7

Conference Record: 2-6, sixth-place Mississippi Athletic Conference

Manager: Shane Sikkema

STAT LEADERS

Hits — Ben Mason, 36

Doubles — Henry Bloom/John McConohy, 7

Triples — Mason, 2

Home runs — Bloom/Boomer Johnson, 1

Walks — Noah Thein, 17

Batting average — Mason, .480

RBIs — Bloom, 20

Runs — Mason, 26

Stolen bases — Mason, 15

Innings pitched — Johnson, 28.2

Strikeouts — Johnson, 37

Earned run average — Johnson, 1.22

Best pitching record — Johnson, 5-1

RESULTS

May 25 — Central DeWitt 9, Camanche 4

May 26 — Central DeWitt 9, Keokuk 0

June 1 — Central DeWitt 6, Northeast 5

June 2 — Central DeWitt 5, Solon 4

June 3 — Central DeWitt 11/5, Bettendorf 1/1 (doubleheader)

June 10 — Pleasant Valley 12/3, Central DeWitt 3/1 (DH)

June 11 — Central DeWitt 12/10, Maquoketa 2/0 (DH)

June 14 — Davenport North 10/3, Central DeWitt 4/2 (DH)

June 15 — Central DeWitt 2/7, Anamosa 1/4 (DH)

June 16 — Central DeWitt 4/0, Independence 0/7 (DH)

June 18 — Central DeWitt 11/12, Mount Vernon 0/1 (DH)

June 19 — Central DeWitt 13, Burlington Notre Dame 3; Central DeWitt 13, Mount Pleasant 0

June 21 — Davenport Assumption 10/6, Central DeWitt 4/2 (DH)

REMAINING SCHEDULE

June 28 — at North Scott (DH)

June 29 — at West Delaware

July 1 — at Muscatine (DH)

July 5 — at Davenport Central (DH)

July 8 — vs. Clinton (DH)

July 13 — vs. Dubuque Senior (DH)

July 14 — vs. South Tama

Tags

Trending Video