IOWA CITY — The Central DeWitt baseball team let everyone at Duane Banks stadium know what they were there to do.
“Scoring two runs in that first inning is a statement,” Central DeWitt’s Noah Thein said. “Boomer (Johnson) struck out two in the first inning — that’s a statement.”
The No.4-seeded Sabers defeated No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock 11-1 (five innings) in a Class 3A Quarterfinal Wednesday. The Sabers will face No. 1 seed Marion in a semifinal game 11 a.m. Friday.
“We came out here, four seed versus five seed, we came out hot and just never let go on the gas,” Sabers’ senior Boomer Johnson said. “We just kept going.”
The Sabers jumped out to a 4-0 lead through two innings, added one run in the third and then six in the fourth to end the game.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game — four and five seeds, both teams deserved a high seed,” Central DeWitt coach Shane Sikkema said. “Our 4A conference schedule was something we hung our hat on at the end of the season, and it helped us through the postseason.
“To the hard work they put in the offseason and the hard work they put in in the regular season— the resiliency of this squad is great. I’ll always say — we’ve got seven very good senior leaders and we’ve got a couple young guys playing great baseball, and it was good to have a little bit of luck on our side because Waverly-Shell Rock is a really good team.”
Johnson got the win on the mound in five innings of work with three hits, one earned run, two walks and nine strikeouts.
“When I first stepped out there, I saw the people in the stands and I just realized, ‘This is a big game,’” Johnson said. “I just calmed down, started to throw strikes, and just tried to do that the whole game.”
Johnson was a starter in the Sabers’ 2019 state run as well.
“Nine strikeouts in a state tournament game is something special,” Sikkema said. “He worked both sides of the plate, up and down, in and out — he just kept them off-balance. It was a great game by Boomer, it’s senior leadership. He was a starter on the state semifinal team in ’19, so he’s going to be a state semifinalist for the second time in his career and not too many guys can say that.”
In 2019, Johnson had to step up and play right field as a sophomore after the starting right fielder went down with an injury. He said the experience prepared him for this year.
“I think that journey has really developed me as a player, and I think that senior group back then has really taught me how to be a senior leader this year,” Johnson said.
Johnson credited the 2019 seniors with showing him how to be a leader. He still keeps in tough with a lot of those players, paying catch every once in a while during the offseason.
“They’re really happy for us, and I think everybody is because for us to go in 2019 and then come back again and do it this year, that’s a big thing for this program,” Johnson said.
Sabers’ freshman Kyle Bixby led all players with three RBIs on 1-of-3 hitting and a triple.
“He’s in the lineup because he can hit,” Sikkema said of Bixby. “He wasn’t in the lineup early in the season, but he kept being resilient and he works hard — hard work pays off in the end and it paid off today. Hopefully he’s got couple good games left in him.”
Bixby settled down in the box and delivered for the Sabers.
“I had to pick it up a little bit after those first at-bats, but I found my zone, I stayed relaxed, worked on breathing and just hit the ball,” Bixby said.
He credits his teammates with helping him crack into DeWitt’s lineup.
“I worked hard, my teammates helped me out,” Bixby said. “We were going to the cage before and after practice. Before games, we were there early. Great teammates helping each other out, from freshmen to seniors.”
Five different players had an RBI for DeWitt: Ben Mason, Johnson, Henry Bloom, Koal Bossom and Kaiden Muhl. Mason, Muhl and John McConohy each had a stolen base.
Top-seeded Marion has more wins than any team in the Class 3A bracket, sitting at 35-6. They have three different players with 40+ RBIs (Myles Davis, Owen Puk and Kaden Frommelt) and are led by ace pitcher Boede Rahe.
Johnson said they’ll be ready for Friday.
“I feel like we’re pretty settled down, but now we’ve got to go rest, stay inside, stay out of this heat and hydrate — then we’ll be good,” Johnson said.
