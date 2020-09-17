CLINTON — Clinton boys golfer Joe Simpson said golfers have a love-hate relationship with the River Kings’ home course, Valley Oaks.
That can be a good and bad thing.
“Everyone hates this course, so it’s kind of good for me if I play well, like I should,” Simpson said. “It’s just tough on the brain.”
Central DeWitt placed seventh (381) and Clinton placed ninth (404) at the River King Invite at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Clinton.
Pleasant Valley placed first (315), Burlington second (332), North Scott third (334), Ottumwa fourth (336), Assumption fifth (339), Muscatine sixth (357), Davenport West eighth (391) and Davenport North 10th (460).
Pleasant Valley’s Jack Roemer was medalist (72).
“I was really pleased all the teams were able to fit it in their schedules because we had to do it a week later,” Clinton coach Jason McEwen said. “We had everybody here today. It turned out to be a great day. It was still a little wet, but we made some adjustments and the kids played it up.”
Simpson led all local golfers in ninth place with an 81, but his performance wasn’t up to his standards.
“It was not the best day ever,” Simpson said. “Mentally, I just wasn’t there. I just didn’t feel comfortable out there. I don’t know if it was my lack of practice in the last week, but my irons just weren’t going well.
“I was hitting my driver well, but I just wasn’t scoring well.”
McEwen said Simpson is working on being more consistent.
“Consistency is what prevents him from getting to that next level,” McEwen said. “But he puts a lot of time in. He might not always be on the fairways — he’s just off to the side a little bit. He plays well, it’s just little mistakes he even knows that he’s making.”
Clinton’s Jaiden Busse shot a 105, Chase Stonestreet had a 107 and both Logan Mulholland and Sabir Akiti each had a 111.
For Central DeWitt, Dylan McAleer finished 19th overall with an 86. Nathan McGarry shot a 95 and both Koal Bossom and Briar Baxter each had a 100.
The attention now turns to the Mississippi Athletic Conference Championship on Friday, Sept. 25, also at Valley Oaks.
Simpson is shooting for at least another top-10 finish.
“I need to place at least top-10 in conference,” Simpson said. “It’ll be out here, so hopefully I can redeem myself. We’ll see.”
