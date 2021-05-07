ELDRIDGE — At the beginning of the season, Clinton’s Blake Haskell couldn’t even keep score.
He’s come a long way since then.
Haskell won a silver medal in No. 4 singles, and he and teammate Keegan Birt-Steeg won a bronze medal on day two of the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys tennis championship Friday at North Scott High School.
“This being his first year ever playing the sport, coming from a pickle ball background, that’s massive improvement on his part from going to a kid who didn’t know how to keep score at the beginning of the year to winning silver in No. 4 singles,” Clinton coach Eliott Kuchera said of Haskell. “His partner, Keegan being able to guide him through doubles and bring that stability and experience to the court, I think really helped them both a ton and put them both at that level they need to be.”
The Central DeWitt Sabers placed fifth overall as a team and the River Kings finished sixth. Pleasant Valley won the conference championship.
In the No. 2 singles bracket, Haskell fell to Pleasant Valley’s Gavin Pangan to in the championship match to earn the silver medal. That came after Haskell got wins over North Scott’s Nick Piazza and Davenport Central’s Mark Pereira.
In the No. 2 doubles bracket, Haskell and Birt-Steeg defeated North Scott’s Brehon Allen and Piazza in the third-place match to claim the bronze.
“I think we exceeded our expectations,” Birt-Steeg said. “The beginning was a little rough, but near the end we got off easy.”
Once they got past a rocky start, they cruised to a 6-3, 6-1 win.
“Then we started picking up pace,” Haskell said. “We started poaching down the middle more. I got my serves in, and then he started getting his serves in, just started hitting harder — just a great job.”
They had some prior experience against Allen and Piazza.
“We played this team last week and we did a lot better than we did last time,” Haskell said.
Haskell was happy with his performance in the singles bracket.
“It was kind of iffy at first, then after a while, I started to get the hang of things,” Haskell said. “I did better than I thought — it’s only my first year. I played about a month ago and got donuts, so I did a lot better than I thought I would.”
Kuchera said the entire team has grown since the beginning of the year.
“I went in knowing that this is a team that could really get results with all the work they put in,” Kuchera said. “We’re a very different team than we were when the year started and I think today reflects the work a lot of these guys have put in.”
Haskell and Birt-Steeg credited the team chemistry with making it easy to grow within the Clinton tennis program.
“The best team I could ask for, honestly,” Haskell said. “They’re very supportive and they’re really fun to hang out with — they’re not rude if you mess up, they’ve always got your back.”
For Central DeWitt, Noah Thein placed third in the No. 5 singles bracket. Alex Tuttle placed fourth in the No. 2 singles bracket and Gibson McEwen placed fourth in the No. 3 bracket. McEwen and Thein were runners-up in the No. 2 doubles bracket.
The teams now turn their attention to districts next week. Clinton will play in a district meet Wednesday at North Scott.
Kuchera is confident in his squad.
“Every single time we go out onto the court, it’s a matter of, can we put together the stuff we worked on in practice and make it show up in the middle of a match?” Kuchera said. “I have very little doubt in my mind, especially with how that silver-medal match went — if we can execute and we can keep ourselves calm on the court, then we can get some big wins and possibly shock some teams that might not expect us to shock them.”
