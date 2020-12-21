DEWITT — The 2020 Saber Wrestling Invitational hosted by Central DeWitt on Saturday is in the books.
West Delaware placed first as a team (255.5 team points) followed by North Scott (247), Creston (162.5), Central DeWitt (140), Camanche (118.5), Wilton (107), Mid-Prairie (92), Midland (92), Maquoketa (60), Maquoketa Valley (47), Clinton (41), Bellevue (30) and Northeast (seven).
For Clinton, Hunter Dierksen (2-1 record) placed fifth in the 138-pound bracket — and in his first-ever varsity tournament — after defeating West Delaware’s Carter Klein (1-2) by fall (1:17) in the fifth-place match.
Clinton’s Ashten Corbin (3-2) placed sixth in the 160 bracket after falling to West Delaware’s Isaac Fettkether (8-4) by fall (0:24) in the fifth-place match.
“He had a couple matches where he looked really good, maybe one or two he took a step back,” Clinton coach Dustin Caldwell said. “For him to grow from where he was his freshman year, I thought he did really good.”
Clinton’s Ali Monaghan (2-2) placed sixth overall in the 220 bracket after losing to Central DeWitt’s Devin Luskey by fall (5:05) in the fifth-place match.
“I thought we did pretty good,” Caldwell said. “It was only our second time out this year and we had to take a couple weeks off with COVID. Some kids had 18 matches and a couple of our kids had their first ones. We’re at a different point in the season than a lot of kids. I was happy with what we did, but still plenty of room to improve.”
Camanche’s Jaxon Bussa (15-1) placed first in the 106 bracket after defeating Wilton’s Brody Brisker (15-2) by major decision (9-0) in the first-place match.
“Jaxon avenged a loss that he took from last week or two weeks ago,” Camanche coach Brent Carstensen said. “It was nice to get a major on a kid who, we knew exactly why and how he lost, we just needed to make sure he got the win next time.”
Eric Kinkaid (15-1) placed first in the 145 bracket after defeating North Scott’s Peyton Westlin (8-2) by decision (6-3) in the first-place match.
“Eric looked true to form,” Carstensen said.
Camanche’s Cade Everson (17-1) placed first in the 182 bracket after defeating Midland’s Cayden Miller (11-2) by decision (11-6) in the first-place match.
“Cade probably looked the best in the third period I’ve ever seen him look, so that was a good growth moment for Cade,” Carstensen said.
Camanche’s Brennan “B.K.” Kramer (14-3) placed second in the 152 bracket after losing to West Delaware’s Jadyn Peyton (12-0) by fall (0:54) in the first-place match.
“We’ll see (Peyton) at districts, but I guess our main focus is maybe we can catch that kid, but definitely we can be better than the rest of the kids in that district,” Carstensen said. “He doesn’t hold his head too low for that loss, but man it’d be nice to be able to compete for a full six minutes against him.”
Camanche’s Hunter Long (12-5) placed fifth in the 120 bracket after defeating North Scott’s Logan Schmidt (6-6) by fall (0:50) in the fifth-place match.
“It’s nice that we got two weekends in a row of pretty good competition and it’s all Iowa competition, so that will help even more and that’s some of our focus right now,” Carstensen said.
Central DeWitt’s Keaton Zeimet (12-0) placed first in the 120 bracket after defeating Creston’s Austin Evans (17-4) in the first-place match by fall (0:34), and also broke the school record for wins in a season.
The Sabers’ Cael Grell (6-4) placed second in the 138 bracket after falling to North Scott’s Josh Connor (11-0) by fall (1:44) in the first-place match.
“He’s (Grell) a kid who’s just put in lots of time and grinded away a workman-like effort to become a pretty competitive guy,” Sabers coach Matt Ohnemus said. “He beat the No. 10 at Bettendorf Thursday and then parlayed that into a really nice weekend.”
The Sabers’ Royce Butt (10-2) placed third in the 113 bracket after defeating Wilton’s Garrett Burkle (14-5) in the third-place match by decision (4-0).
“Royce, when he’s shooting, is really tough to beat,” Ohnemus said. “I’d rather see him lose firing off, than win a close one trying to score without taking attacks. More positive than negative. I know he wanted a win, but he fought hard and it’s one that if he wrestles like that, he’s going to get more often than not — he’s a tough freshman.”
The Sabers’ Keaton Simmons (9-4) placed third in the 126 bracket after defeating Maquoketa’s Levi Livermore (5-9) by major decision (10-2) in the third-place match.
“Him getting third in a really tough bracket I thought was a nice tip of the cap to him for a kid who’s working hard and finally getting a chance to shine on his own,” Ohnemus said.
The Sabers’ Carter Donovan (6-5) placed fifth in the 145 bracket after defeating Maquoketa Valley’s Michael Schaul (10-7) by technical fall in the fifth-place match.
The Sabers’ Keaton Kruse (7-4) placed sixth in the 106 bracket after falling to North Scott’s Drew Metcalf (6-4) by fall (1:36) in the fifth-place match.
The Sabers’ Ryan Kramer (6-9) placed sixth in the 132 bracket after falling to North Scott’s Chase Porter (5-5) by fall (4:15) in the fifth-place match.
The Sabers host another home tournament Tuesday, and while some may be already looking toward the holidays, Ohnemus said it’s another opportunity to compete.
“You can look at it as an obligation or an opportunity — the choice is yours,” Ohnemus said. “Do you want to be the best? Then you’ve got to take opportunities to compete. I think it’s going to test our mental really nicely and make us tougher in the second half. I think it’s going to put in a position to be stronger down the stretch.”
