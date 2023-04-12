DEWITT - The Central DeWitt Sabers hosted their Saber Relays on Tuesday evening as 13 other schools joined them in DeWitt.
The pool was split evenly between two classes with Clinton and Central DeWitt being the two local teams in class A and Northeast and Easton Valley being in class B.
Starting off with the River Kings, they placed fifth in the A division with a couple of second place finishes.
Ajai Russell once again placed second in the discus throw with a toss of 158 feet, six inches.
Jeremy Galloway had a nice day in the 110 meter hurdles, running a time of 16.91 to place second.
The River Kings took another second place finish in the 4x400 meter relay with Terry Liggins, Bryant Lee, Jordan Coleman and Jeremy Galloway combining for a 3:36 flat time.
Ed Weiner, Owen Sander-Weizien, Kolton Lorion and Brian Unke combined for a 9:19.95 4x800 meter relay to place second in the event.
Finally for Clinton, Ian Thomas, Bryant Lee, Collin Fullick and Luke Jennings ran a 3:57.57 in the distance medley to place second.
Central DeWitt dominated the day, winning class A with 171 points to win by 55 points.
Will Ginter and Alex Fuller began the winning for the Sabers as they placed first and second in the class A 400 meter dash with a time of 50.21 and 50.42 respectively.
Once again, the Sabers swept the top spots in the 1600 meter run as Keegan Peterson and Corbin Jorgensen ran a 4:58.19 and 5:03.06 respectively.
Ben Zimmer came in first in the boys 3200 meter run with a time of 10:49.82. His teammate, Tristan Rheingans, followed him up by sweeping the hurdles competitions. He ran a 15.72 110 meter hurdle and a 55.93 400 meter hurdle.
Michael Palmer, Alex Brown, Alex Fuller and Will Ginter took first in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 44 seconds flat. The Sabers won another relay in the 4x800 with Brady Freeman, Sam Bloom, Greyson Dollar and Keegan Peterson running a time of 8:50.13.
The Sabers also took home first in the distance medley with Nic Reemtsma, Kole Dunsworth, Nathan Butler and Caleb Olson combining for a time of 3:56.16.
Finally for the Sabers, Colby Cornelius tied for first in the high jump, clearing 6 feet to earn his team nine points.
In the class B competition, the Northeast Rebels took care of business, placing first with 129 points. Easton Valley tied for sixth with 47 points.
Northeast started off hot, winning the 100 meter dash as Talib Bird ran a time of 11.27 seconds. Jimmy Weispfenning followed that up by winning the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.52 seconds.
Carter Jargo then went on to win both the 400 meter dash and the 800 meter dash with times of 53.87 and 2:08.54 respectively.
The Rebels then went on to win both the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays with Sawyer Schmidt, Grant Gray, Bird and Weispfenning combing for a 44.62 and 1:33.73 respectively.
Schmidt, Gray, Weispfenning and Jargo later won the 800 sprint medley with a time of 1:38.15.
Lastly, Corbin Knutsen, Alex Everson, Asa Cox and Cole Johnson placed first in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle with a time of 1:06.79.
The Rebels also added a handful of top five finishes to help lead to their team win on Tuesday.
Finally for Easton Valley, Charlie Simpson picked up the River Hawks lone first place finish with a distance of 20 feet, 8.75 inches.
