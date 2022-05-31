DEWITT – Central DeWitt defeated their local conference foe Clinton twice on Tuesday evening as they took both games of the double header.
It was an eventful game one between the River Queens and the Sabers as both teams traded two runs in the first inning to make it 2-2 going into the second inning.
“That was huge for us. That’s what we’ve been talking about all year up to this point. It’s being mentally tough and being prepared for when things don’t go our way.” Central DeWitts head coach Kristen Green said.
The Sabers would add on to that lead in the bottom of the second to take their first lead of the game. They would get it done on the defensive side of things in the third inning with Fayeth Henningsen turning a big double play to escape the jam.
“We were making the plays that we are expected to make to get our pitcher in the position that they need to be in.” Green said.
River Queens pitcher Emma Riessen had difficulty with control with passed balls and a couple of hits driving in two more runs for the Sabers to give them a 5-2 advantage.
Solid defense was played for the next three innings before the Sabers poured it on in the fifth and sixth innings. All this was highlighted by Isabelle Pierce’s two out grand slam to make it 11-2.
“It was my first home run. It feels great to finally step into a role where I finally feel comfortable and I’m able to help the team out in a tremendous way. After I hit that it felt so good to see that my team had my back,” Pierce said. “It felt amazing having everyone behind my back. It felt like a big sigh of relief.”
Clinton would get back one run, but the Sabers took game one 11-3.
The River Queens started off game two much better with a three run top of the first to get the early lead.
This would not last long however as Drew Anderson hit a three run home run in the bottom half of the inning to even things up at two.
“That was a huge momentum shift and it kept us in the game.” Green said.
The top of the second went smoothly before the rain began to poor in DeWitt. That wasn’t the only thing pouring as the Sabers poured on run after run to score 13 runs in the second inning alone.
“That was game changing, and you saw it in their eyes and in their spirits.” Green said.
It started with wild pitching to bring in a couple of runs. Later in the inning Henningsen had a monster three run home run to make it 12-3 with only one out.
A wild pitch, a double and another single made it a 16-3 game before the River Queens were finally able to close out the inning. The Sabers then closed things out in the top of the third to mercy rule the River Queen.
“We were just on a roll. We were all picking up each other’s back after each other. That just shows that we are a deep team. We’re all gonna help and we’re all gonna get on.” Pierce said.
Pitcher McKenzie Fisher pitched nine of the ten innings played for the Sabers giving up only five runs to keep her team in both games.
“We had her back. A big focus for our team is to have our pitchers back,” Pierce said. “It shows that we are a deep team and that we’re here to play.”
Central DeWitt looks to keep things rolling when they host Mount Vernon for a double header Wednesday at 5 pm. While on the other hand Clinton looks to bounce back on Thursday at home against Davenport West.
