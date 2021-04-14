DEWITT -- As Lucas Burmeister crossed the finish line in the 200-meter dash, his teammates and other bystanders cheered and collectively raised their eyebrows.
One kid near the finish line exclaimed, “That’s a fast man.”
But Burmeister doesn't want to just be fast -- he wants to be faster.
Burmeister won the 200 (22.76), the 110 hurdles (15.85) and was part of the relay team including Nic Reemtsma, Ben Pace and Hunter Blankenship that won the 800 sprint medley as Central DeWitt placed second (130 points) in Class A Tuesday at the 2021 Saber Relays.
“I’m happy with how we did today even though we didn’t get first at the meet,” Burmeister said. “I’m proud of the way the team performed. We had a lot of guys step up, fill roles they’re not usually in and they put up some good times, performed well -- I’m proud of them.”
Anamosa won the Class A meet (151). Wahlert Catholic placed third (65), Cascade fourth (58), Clinton fifth (56), Mount Vernon sixth (54), Davenport North seventh (51) and Maquoketa eighth (14).
In Class B, Bellevue won the meet (184). Tipton placed second (112), Northeast third (81), North Cedar fourth (76), Calamus-Wheatland fifth (54), Easton Valley sixth (46) and Midland seventh (31).
“Our guys competed hard,” Central DeWitt coach Jason Lansing said. “I knew going in, our biggest competition was Anamosa. They’ve got some real high-end individuals, but our guys competed. We were a little bit banged up, we’ve got a couple of our top sprinters out, so we were a little less in a couple of those relays.
“We talk about in practice, 'Every meet is a step forward.' Every meet is a training meet until the district meet, so worrying about what your results are really doesn’t matter as long as we take a step forward every night and I think we did tonight.”
Burmeister wants to get his 200 dash time down even lower -- he’s capable of hitting a 22.4 right now, but wants to get it down to 22 flat.
“I feel that I’m performing really well right now, but I still feel like I can get better because I want to drop my 200 time a little more, so I’m going to have to work hard at practice and get that down,” Burmeister said.
While few can catch him toward the finish line, Burmeister admitted he’d like his starts to be a little faster.
“The last 125 is usually where I can perform well, but I just need to get used to running on that curve and work on my block starts,” Burmeister said.
Lansing said Burmeister’s performance is nothing new -- they know what to expect from one of their leaders.
“We kind of expected that out of him,” Lansing said. “He’s a big leader on our team.”
Central DeWitt’s Matt Watters won the high jump (5-06). Alex Fuller, Blankenship, Will Ginter and Burmeister placed second in the 4x400 relay (3:42.41). Tristan Rheingans, Watters, Luke Schlimmer and Killian Crowley placed second in the 4x110 hurdles (1:11.82).
Clinton’s Joe Simpson won the shot put (52-03). He has some lofty goals for the shot put this season.
“I really wanted to stand out in the shot put this year because I’ve put a lot of work into it and so far, everything is going as planned,” Simpson said. “My ultimate goal is winning state so I still have some more work to do.”
Northeast’s Jimmy Weispfenning, Cade Hughes, Caleb Gruhn and Thomas Machande won the 800 sprint medley (1:41.34) and placed second in the distance medley (3:47.03). Samuel Moraetes won the shot put (49-00). Weispfenning, Carter Jargo, Gruhn and Machande placed second in the 4x400 relay (3:42.57). Jace Rathje, Jargo, Zebediah Cox and Nathan Ketelsen placed second in the 4x800 relay (8:55.34).
Easton Valley’s Porter Fuegen, Evan Christof, Aidan Gruver and Kolton Murphy won the 4x200 relay (1:36.49). Murphy placed second in the 200 dash (24.28).
