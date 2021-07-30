IOWA CITY — Boomer Johnson will never forget his time with the Central DeWitt baseball team.
“I’m going to look back on that ’19 team and this 2021 team,” Johnson said. “I’m always going to remember both of these teams because I made so many memories with all of them — the seniors back when I was a sophomore and now, the underclassmen as I’m a senior.
“I’m going to have these memories forever.”
Johnson and fellow senior Henry Bloom both started on Central DeWitt’s 2019 state team that lost to Xavier in the championship, 8-1, as well as the 2021 team that fell to Marion in the semifinals.
Sabers’ junior Noah Thein, who played a lot on the ’19 team, said it was seniors like Johnson and Bloom that gave his class players to look up to.
“I think that senior class was really hungry for more and they bring everybody together just like those ’19 seniors,” Thein said. “It’s a great class to have around, especially at the state tournament.”
After the first game of the Sabers’ 2021 season, the seniors said they wanted to prove Central DeWitt, which they were in charge of leading, belonged.
Bloom said the Sabers erased any doubts with their substate championship win over Davenport Assumption.
“We erased it right when we beat Assumption because I remember our substate came out and we weren’t even talked about,” Bloom said. “They just said, ‘Fort Madison-Assumption,’ then we beat Fort Madison and we beat Assumption, proved everybody wrong.
“That made our season, then we go win the quarterfinal and that was great, too. We proved a lot of people wrong and we had a lot of fun — that’s what matters most.”
Sabers coach Shane Sikkema said both state runs wouldn’t have been possible without Bloom and Johnson.
“They’ve got good families, good parents and their work ethic paid off in the end,” Sikkema said. “Hopefully the younger guys in the program see that, and hopefully it’ll rub off on them and hopefully we’ll have success in the future.”
Johnson and Bloom both said the entire senior class share a special relationship.
“Those guys are my brothers,” Johnson said. “I’m best friends with so many of them. All of them — I’ve been with them for 10-plus years throughout school. We know each other, we always see each other in class and we always hang out, so they’re basically family.”
Bloom said though the seniors won’t all be on the same team anymore, they will be together for the rest of time.
“Just playing three, four sports with all of them for about 10 years was just awesome,” Bloom said. “I’m going to miss it, we’re going to still hang out and see each other all the time. We’ve got a couple people going to the same colleges, but we’ll always get together, whether it’s at the cemetery for our friend Andrew that passed away or whether it’s winter break — whatever. We’re all going to hang out and be around. We’re not done yet.
“Friends forever.”
