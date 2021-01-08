DEWITT — Clinton boys basketball junior Jai Jensen hit back-to-back 3-pointers to bring the River Kings within one point of the Sabers with under a minute remaining in the game.
“I finally found my shot tonight,” Jensen said.
After the teams exchanged free throws, Clinton was down three points with just 17 seconds left.
On the final possession, the River Kings went to Jensen again, but the shot fell short of the rim and Central DeWitt hit two free throws at the other end to seal a 51-46 Sabers win in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Friday.
“I’m just glad we didn’t give up at all and kept fighting and fighting until the end,” Jensen said. “I think we battled well at the end of the game.”
Clinton coach Troy Ersland said everything went according to plan in the final moments.
“If they missed it (the free throw), we were going to try to push it and get to the rim,” Ersland said. “He made it and made a clutch free throw. We were just trying to push it and get a 3 and they did a good job of fouling. We have a sideline out of bounds play we like to run and get a look, but it just didn’t come to fruition.
“Jai had a look and I think they made a good defensive play, blocked the shot. We had a shot — that’s all you can ask for, is a shot to tie it at the end and it just didn’t happen.”
Jensen said the Sabers played great defense on the final shot.
“We ran a designed play that tried to get me open,” Jensen said. “He played great defense on me I thought. Tried to get open, it just didn’t go down.”
Central DeWitt coach Grady Gallagher praised his team’s effort, especially since they were down four starters due to COVID-19 issues.
“Just very proud of our guys,” Gallagher said. “We had some guys step up that don’t have much varsity experience tonight, played a really big role, so it was awesome. Very proud of them. Free throws down the stretch were huge, defensively down the stretch I thought we did a decent job.
“Jensen had an excellent game. Had to try and get the ball out of his hands for the last shot and we did a nice job of that. It was a great team win.”
Clinton’s Treveon Bailey hit a step-back 3-pointer at the first quarter buzzer, giving the River Kings a 14-8 lead.
The River Kings began the second quarter on a 7-3 run, ending with a beautiful fake, then cut inside by Taylon Hayes, who dished it to an open Ethan Buer for the easy bucket and forcing a Sabers timeout.
Central DeWitt responded with a 10-2 run, thanks in part to two Gibson McEwen 3-pointers, as Clinton clung to a 23-21 halftime lead.
“It hasn’t been feeling very good so far this season, but it definitely felt pretty good tonight,” McEwen said of his 3-point shot. “I felt like I got into the game more because I was in for the whole game, my legs started feeling bad so I had to really focus on using my free throws. They started falling finally at the end.”
In the third quarter, McEwen nailed two more 3-pointers as the Sabers outscored Clinton 14-5 to go up 35-28.
“I hope he gets a confidence boost from this because he’s a really good, important player for us that we’re going to need down the stretch, so it was nice for him to see some go in,” Gallagher said. “All year he’s done a great job defensively, assisting and rebounding.”
The River Kings spent much of the fourth quarter trailing, but slowly chipped away at the Sabers’ lead.
“We said at a timeout, ‘Quit acting like it’s the end of the world. You’ve got to come together, let’s go, finish the game,’” Ersland said. “And they did. They came up a little short, but I was really proud of the effort. We were much better from start to finish tonight than we were the past couple games, so definitely something to build on.”
Ersland praised Jensen’s leadership in the scoring department.
“He’s more of a leader by example and we need guys like him and Tre Bailey to pace us in scoring,” Ersland said. “Jai led with that tonight, so that was good.”
Clinton falls to 0-6 while Central DeWitt improves to 3-4.
“Not having four of our starters, it felt really good to get a win with some people that don’t really play a ton,” McEwen said. “I thought we all gave a lot. We came out a little bit slow, but then we got into the game, people were diving, hustling — it was good.”
