The Central DeWitt boys and girls track and field team will have strong representation at the IHSAA/IGHSAU State Meet this weekend at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
For the boys, Lucas Burmeister will compete in the 200-meter dash. Tristan Rheingans will compete in the 400 hurdles. The Sabers will compete in the 4x200 relay, the 4x400 relay, the 4x800 relay and the 800 sprint medley.
For the girls, Soren Maricle will compete in the 100 hurdles and the high jump. Morgan Machovec will compete in the long jump. Talbot Kinney will compete in the discus.
Saber girls coach Eric Olson was hoping to get a few more athletes out, but is happy with his athletes’ performance.
“We were hoping for a little bit more yet, but things just didn’t work out for the at-large qualifying, but we’re really happy for the four that are going,” Olson said. “All of them performed exceptionally well. Soren and Morgan both were setting all-time marks for us.”
Maricle has the second-best high jump and the second-best high jump marks in school history.
“We knew she had some real potential this year and to have her keep creeping up and hit 5-03 at districts was pretty exciting,” Olson said. “We know she can go higher and we’re looking forward to see what happens there.
Machovec boasts the fourth-best long jump in school history.
“Morgan has been working exceptionally hard and she’s been a great leader for us all season,” Olson said. “This is her third time qualifying the long jump in her four years. She’s three-for-three qualifying in that event. She’s always been committed to that and just being a great relay-team athlete.”
Kinney was a state runner-up in the discus as a sophomore, when she threw a 126. She’s only six feet off of that mark now, and has been recovering from a knee surgery earlier this year.
“She’s one of the best athletes we’ve had come through, and I think discus is the most athletic event in the track and field sequence,” Olson said. “She’s got the potential to do that and I think if we can get her in the top five after that injury, that’d be terrific.”
Olson thinks all three can do big things at the Blue Oval.
“I would love to see them all score because I know they’re all capable of scoring in each of their respective events,” Olson said.
Saber boys coach Jason Lansing said the team has a good mentality going into state.
“I talk to the guys all the time about, it’s never us against anybody else — it’s us against ourselves,” Lansing said. “If we can run better tomorrow than we did the last time we ran, then we’ll live with the results.”
The relays have undergone a few lineup changes and had several runners step up and fill roles.
Lansing said seeing Rheingans qualify last week was a huge moment.
“We were super happy for him,” Lansing said. “About 15-20 guys mobbed him at the finish line after he finished the race because they knew how important it was for him to be able to do that.”
Burmeister has been battling injury issues and was shut down for a while. With the time off, he’s now battling some cramping issues, but with the order of events being spread out and plenty of time to rest in between events, Lansing said he’ll be ready to go.
“He’s just starting to get back in form and we’re excited — we think he can put up a real solid number out at state,” Burmeister said.
