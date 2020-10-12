DEWITT — The Central DeWitt volleyball team honored its seniors Monday against Davenport West in only its third game back from having to shut down for two weeks due to COVID-19.
It was a fitting celebration of the seniors’ legacy.
“I’ve been fortunate — I’ve been with them since I coached them as 12-year olds,” Central DeWitt coach Lee Swanson said. “They’ve been with me in softball and now with volleyball, and they’re a lot of fun. Each one is different, but they’re a lot of fun. I’m friends with their parents, went to school with some of them — it’s nice to see.”
The Sabers (8-10) defeated the Falcons (0-16) 25-12, 25-13, 25-17, and Swanson said Central DeWitt is playing some of its best volleyball right now.
“Last Tuesday night was our first game in three weeks,” Swanson said. “We played Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, today — we’ve just gotten better each game and we had a big win over Union this weekend who was rated No. 5, and tonight we just came out and played with a lot of confidence.
“I don’t know if we’re turning a corner or not, but we’re having a lot of fun.”
Sabers junior Elaina Shroeder said the team is in a good headspace right now.
“We were just having fun and just playing our game that we’ve been practicing all season,” Schroeder said.
The Sabers jumped out to early leads in each set and controlled each game against the winless Falcons.
Schroeder led the Sabers with eight kills. Carlee Lincoln had 13 digs, while Morgan Machovec, Taylor Veach and Talbot Kinney each had 10. Machovec had 21 assists. Hannah Palzkill had three aces.
Schroeder said the seniors have been role models to the underclassmen.

"They're great leaders," Schroeder said. "They always have a positive attitude and always make sure they keep us going and they're not scared to get firm with us and tell us what to do, but it's a good thing — we need it."
Bellevue 3, Northeast 0
The Comets (6-9) swept the Rebels (2-22) Monday in Bellevue.
Clinton third at Bettendorf Invitational
Clinton went 2-1 in pool play at the Bettendorf Invitational on Saturday.
The River Queens defeated Iowa City 18-21, 21-19, 16-14 and Muscatine 21-12, 21-16. Bettendorf defeated Clinton 21-15, 21-17 and Burlington topped the River Queens in the semifinals 25-22, 21-25, 16-14.
Clinton’s Jamie Greenwalt had 75 assists and 36 digs across all four games, and surpassed 500-career assists in the process. Makenzie Cooley had six blocks. Makayla Howard had 34 kills and five aces.
Central DeWitt 2-2 at Clear Creek-Amana Invitational
The Sabers went 2-2 at the Clear Creek-Amana Invitational on Saturday.
The Sabers swept both Mid-Prairie (21-6, 21-11) and Union (21-19, 21-17).
Clear Creek-Amana (no score reported) and North Scott (21-19, 21-17) both defeated the Sabers 2-0.
