DES MOINES — Central DeWitt’s Lucas Burmeister wants to keep reaching.
Burmeister placed second (22.27) in the boys Class 3A 200-meter dash at the state track meet this past weekend, falling just short of first-place finisher Brevin Doll’s time of 22.19.
“I feel like I definitely did have a better start than I did in the prelims, which is pretty good, but that ADM kid’s really fast — I couldn’t quite get him at the end,” Burmeister said.
It was a successful end to the year for Burmeister, who battled a strained hip flexor for most of the season and was even shut down for a week because of it. He was also limited at many meets due to the injury.
“It means a lot because I’ve been going to physical therapy and I give credit to them for helping me get back to what I am today,” Burmeister said.
He said he felt 100 percent at state.
“I really do feel like it wasn’t bothering me at all,” Burmeister said. “I felt really good.”
Burmeister made it to the state meet his freshman season, and said he felt more prepared for the crazy environment at Drake Stadium this time around.
“It’s pretty nice because I’m coming back next year, I’m going to work hard in the offseason, hopefully get first place in a couple events,” Burmeister said.
Burmeister was also on the Sabers’ 800 medley, 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams that qualified for state. He said his teammates are crucial to his success.
“That definitely helped me a lot because we had a lot of people on this team that are fast, helped me out a lot in practice,” Burmeister said. “They pushed me to become the person that I am.”
Heading into his senior year, Burmeister has his eyes set on Central DeWitt’s school record time in the 200 (22.03) set by Brandon Jasper in 2011.
“Oh, I want it,” Burmeister said. “I really want that record.”
