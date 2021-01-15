CLINTON — River Kings swimmer Paul Duray can’t wait to brag about it.
Duray, a junior from Central DeWitt who swims for Clinton, is working toward beating his brother, Guy Duray’s time of 24.47 in the 50-yard freestyle. Paul’s time is little over a second more than that right now, but he thinks he can eclipse his brother’s mark.
Listening to the way he talks about it, it sounds like he already knows he can do it.
“Once I do that, I’m going to be rubbing it in,” Duray said with a laugh.
Duray is in his third year competing with the River Kings’ squad and he said it’s been refreshing being around a different set of faces.
“It’s been really fun,” Duray said. “I really like everyone on the team. I feel like we work well together. Our relays, we always cheer each other on. It’s nice seeing other people rather than doing the same sports with the same people all the time at DeWitt.”
His brother also swam for Clinton but has since graduated. Things were always going to be a little different without Guy on the team, but thanks to 2020, swimming has been even more different.
“The past few seasons, I’ve had my brother there and it’s been more comfortable doing that, but this year has also been different with COVID,” Duray said.
Duray feels he has improved as a simmer despite some of the limitations due to COVID.
“I think I’ve improved greatly from last year, definitely in my times and my distance especially, and then even my sprints I’ve seen some time drops I wasn’t really expecting,” Duray said.
To keep improving, his goals are simple.
“I think I just need to keep working hard in practice, cut down on my breathing, keep getting in the gym and lifting weights and just working harder in practice — that’s all I can do,” Duray said.
Then he just might beat his brother.
“I already beat him in the 100,” Duray said. “I said, ‘Next race is the 50 — I’ll catch up to you.’ We’ll see how it goes.”
