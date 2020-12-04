DEWITT — Central DeWitt girls basketball junior Taylor Veach got a good feeling from the coaches and players at Illinois State University.
“A big part for me was the connection with the coaches,” Veach said. “You need to be comfortable with them and need to be able to go to them for anything — not just basketball related, but anything. They genuinely care — they cared about my life outside of basketball and that was important to me because they wanted to get to know me and what makes me, ‘me.’”
Veach verbally committed to play basketball at Illinois State, a Division I school which competes in the Missouri Valley Conference. As a current junior, her first season with the Redbirds will be the winter of 2022.
Veach decided between Wyoming, South Dakota and Illinois State before narrowing it down to just South Dakota and Illinois State.
“A lot of thought went into it, but I’m happy with what I chose,” Veach said.
ISU’s campus is only a two-hour drive from DeWitt, as opposed to multiple states away like her other choices.
“My family is important to me and I want them to be able to come support me at my games,” Veach said.
Because of coronavirus, Veach was unable to meet with current players on the Redbirds’ roster in person. Instead, they had a Zoom call together.
She could tell right away she was making the right choice.
“They made it really fun and lighthearted,” Veach said. “They seemed to love just being around each other and they love the coaches – they didn’t have one bad thing to say about them.”
Veach will play for Redbirds coach Kristen Gillespie, who is currently in her fourth year as coach. Under Gillespie’s direction, the Redbirds have improved each year, having gone from 14-16 in her first year, to 19-12 her second year and then 19-10 last year.
Veach wants to be a part of that success.
“I want to make it to the NCAA Tournament,” Veach said. “That’s been a dream of mine since I can remember. That’d be so cool. That’s my biggest goal and that’s why I chose Illinois State. They’re improving so much every year — every year they just keep getting better and better.
“Coach Gillespie knows how she can make each player the best they can be and that’s why I chose her.”
Before that, though, Veach and the Sabers still have work to do.
“Obviously our goal is to get to The Well (Wells Fargo Arena) up in Des Moines,” Veach said. “That’s been a goal of mine since I was a freshman and I think this year we can get over that hump.
“We’re getting better every single day. We’re excited.”
