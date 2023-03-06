The Clinton Herald Athletic Performer of the Year (CHAPY) awards are right around the corner with the date set for the live in person event that will take place on July 26th.
Winter sports just wrapped up which means we got treated to a lot of great action from a variety of different sports. This week we will release our 2022-2023 CHAPY nominees starting with boys and girls bowling.
The field was full of talent with four different local teams making the trip to Waterloo for the State tournament. On top of that, 10 individuals made the trip, seven girls and three boys. Below are our nominees for each award.
CHAPY Girls Bowler of the Year Nominees:
Abbi Nylin, Camanche SO
Nylin had herself a fantastic sophomore year, qualifying for the state tournament and showing up on the biggest stage. She caught fire, making her way all the way to the final match in bracket play before placing second in the IGHSAU Class 1A individual tournament to cap off her season.
Kylee Kooi, Camanche SO
Kooi was another member of the young Storm squad that had not a single senior on the team. She was their ace in the hole and advanced in the state tournament to the final eight bowlers. She also helped lead the Storm as a team to a third place finish in the tournament. The future is bright.
Jena Edwards, Central DeWitt SR
Edwards finished her senior year with a fantastic run in the IGHSAU State Tournament, making it all the way to the final game before placing second to cap off her high school career.
CHAPY Boys Bowler of the Year Nominees
Hunter Lawrence, Clinton
Lawrence was a big part of the River Kings success. He helped Clinton secure third place as a team and Lawrence also bowled a 633 three-game series at the state tournament to finish off his impressive season.
Thomas Blomme, Camanche
Blomme put together a nice year for the Storm, helping them make the state tournament as a team and he also made it individually. He bowled a 586 three-game series in his first appearance at state.
Rylan Edwards, Central DeWitt
Edwards was the lone individual qualifier for the Sabers this year, bowling a 633 three-game series at the IHSAA Class 1A individual tournament. His 633 was just three spots back from making the cut to bracket play.
