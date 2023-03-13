The Clinton Herald Athletic Performer of the Year (CHAPY) awards are right around the corner with the date set for the live in person event that will take place on July 26th.
Last week we released the majority of our CHAPY winter sports nominees with bowling, wrestling and girls basketball. We round out our winter sports with boys basketball.
Here are our 2022-23 Boys Basketball Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year nominees.
Boys Basketball Offensive Player of the Year nominees
Hakeal Powell, Prince of Peace SO
The sophomore from Prince of Peace led the Irish offensively this year with 17.5 points per game while adding 67 assists on the year. He helped lead the Irish to the district semifinals.
Baylen Damhoff, Fulton JR
Damhoff had a dominating junior campaign for the Steamers, leading them in points with 20.2 points per game while earning NUIC South Player of the Year and being named to the AP 2nd Team All-State and the IBCA 1st Team All-State. As a junior he has already surpassed 1000 career points and 500 career rebounds.
Ethan Price, Fulton SR
Price was the senior piece this team needed and he was a big part of their sectional run. He averaged 17.1 points per game and was on the NUIC South Conference 1st Team as well as the IBCA 3rd Team All-State.
Boys Basketball Defensive Player of the Year nominees
Carson Fuegen, Easton Valley SR
The Tri-Rivers East Player of the Year did it all for the River Hawks this season as their only returning starter from the year before. Fuegen had an incredible 89 steals to go with his 122 rebounds to help get the River Hawks extra possessions as well as help them continue their success.
Zane Witt, Camanche SR
Witt used his size to help defend the paint for the Storm and he did just that, notching 66 blocks as well as grabbing 142 rebounds.
Marcus Blount, Prince of Peace SR
The seniority and will to put in the work paid off in dividends for the senior from Prince of Peace as he had a fantastic final year for the Irish. Blount had 47 steals to pair with 134 rebounds.
