Another exciting season of local basketball wrapped up, with some of the best teams in the state competing in our very area. The finalists for boys basketball Players of the Year for the Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPY) Awards are now set.
The CHAPY Awards are in their third year, and named three finalists for both the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year. The winners will be announced over the summer at an in-person event and presented with a trophy. All the finalists will be included in the annual, full-color CHAPY magazine as well.
SHAWN GILBERT, DEWITT
Impressive is a massive understatement for Shawn Gilbert’s senior basketball season.
Gilbert not only ended the season in the Class 3A state title game, where the Sabers finished as runner-up, but Gilbert took home the captain spot for the state All-Tournament team. He was named the Mississippi Athletic Conference Player of the Year and the 3A Player of the Year, breaking school records along the way.
He averaged over 23 points a game for the Sabers, breaking 40 points twice throughout the season. That included a school-record 45 points in the Class 3A semifinal game against Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Gilbert also nearly ten rebounds a game, two assists and two blocks.
“Shawn is an all-time great player for Central DeWitt and had an incredible year,” head coach Marty Marshall said. “He is a very funny guy and worked hard this year to put himself in a position to help his team and be successful. Shawn will be missed next year with his ability to lead by example.”
JAI JENSEN, CLINTON
It wasn’t necessarily the River Kings’ year for a conference title race or postseason run, and they definitely took all the points they could find. Nobody put up more offense for the red and black this year than senior Jai Jensen.
Jensen averaged 15.8 points a game for the River Kings, leading scorers. He moved from guard position to inside the paint regularly, matching up with whoever the Kings needed him to that night.
He Also pulled down 5.5 rebounds a game and doled out 1.7 assists. He averaged over one steal a game and earned Mississippi Athletic Conference 2nd Team All-Conference recognition.
“He was guarded by the opposition’s best defender every night,” head coach Andy Eberhart said. “He is a true competitor. Jai proved that he was one of the top scorers in the conference. His ability to shoot the 3 and post up on the block put a lot of pressure on our opponents defense.
BAYLEN DAMHOFF, FULTON
Breaking onto the varsity scene in full force this year was Fulton underclassman Baylen Damhoff.
The Fulton Steamers cruised to multiple school records, including season wins, and were upset in the postseason with a state ranking of No. 2. Damhoff was the leading scorer all season.
He averaged 18.7 points a game, moving both inside and out. He also pulled down over 7 rebounds and averaged two steals and a block on the defensive end.
Damhoff earned All-State recognition and was a unanimous 1st Team All-Conference pick for the Steamers.
“Offensively, Baylen is a match up nightmare. His combination of size, speed and athleticism is rare especially considering he is only a sophomore. This year he hurt teams around the rim and from the perimeter,. He can post up and score, he can score attacking the rim off the dribble and he can also stretch you out and hit the three.”
BROCK MASON, FULTON
The Fulton boys set a new school record for points allowed against average, impressing all year with their defensive efforts. Leading that was senior Brock Mason.
Mason served multiple roles for the Steamers, coming in with a wealth of varsity experience for head coach RJ Coffey. He ran the point the entire season, leading with 4.5 assists a game while also scoring 6.2 points a contest.
He constantly took on the high-pressure guards up top and led the fast-paced defense in the back court. He averaged two steals a game and even pulled down three rebounds.
“Brock is one of the best on-ball defenders in the area,” head coach RJ Coffey said. “He pressures guys the entire length of the court and always guarded the other team’s best ball handler. Brock is also really good playing the backside of our full court zone pressure and created a ton of turnovers for us.”
ZANE WITT, CAMANCHE
It seemed to be the year of the Big Man, and Zane Witt made a crucial defense all year for the Camanche Storm.
Witt was some of the length for a guard-heavy Camanche lineup after losing height from senior Zach Erwin. Witt plugged the middle for the Storm and finished with three blocks a game. This included some crucial ones in big games.
Witt was the leading rebounder, pulling down nearly eight a game.
He also finished with a point average of 15.5. His junior stats earned him a spot on the River Valley Conference Elite team and an All-Substate selection.
Zane really came into his own after the winter break. He shot it at a high percentage and was an anchor for our defense. He is primed to have a good off-season and we are looking forward to one more year with him.”
CAYDEN DEARDORFF, EASTON VALLEY
A well-deserved player of the year recognition in the Tri-Rivers East Conference capped off a career for Easton Valley senior Cayden Deardorff.
The lengthy forward was a huge piece to the River Hawks in every way, from scoring to defense to rebounding. He added length to a lineup full of speedy but smaller-built guards.
Deardorff was the leading scorer for the River Hawks, who spent the majority of the season ranked in the top 10 in the state. He averaged nearly 16 points a game and 7.5 rebounds.
Defensively, he notched 1.5 blocks a game and handled a lot of the pressure in the lane for the orange and grey.
“He made improvements in his game as this year progressed and we definitely relied on his scoring, rebounding and plugging up the middle in our zone,” head coach Dan Beck said. “The only games we lost this year were two in the regular season when Cayden was playing hurt and in the tournament when Bellevue played a diamond and one on him.”
