FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
EMILY SCHIPPER - FULTON (SENIOR)
TARAH WEHDE - CAMANCHE (SENIOR)
Honorable mentions: Anabel Blount, Prince of Peace
MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
TBA
TEAM OF THE YEAR
CAMANCHE BOYS BASKETBALL
Stayed undefeated until late January
River Valley Conference Co-Champions
Beat several ranked opponents
Finished third overall in Class 2A state tournament
FULTON VOLLEYBALL
Finished 30-9 overall
Took down several ranked opponents, including a big win over Orion
Won the Earlville regional title
Regional title was the third in the last five years for the Steamers
MORRISON FOOTBALL
11-1 season record
Trip to the Illinois Class 1A state quarterfinals
Fielded one of the best defenses in the state
Took down ranked opponents Sterling Newman, Orion
Honorable mentions: Prince of Peace girls XC; Fulton boys golf
COACH OF THE YEAR
RYAN OETTING - MORRISON FOOTBALL
Finished the seasons 11-1 in the state quarterfinals
Completed an undefeated regular season
Took down ranked opponents Orion, Sterling Newman
Fielded one of the best defenses in the state
JOHNNY DRISCOLL - NORTHEAST GIRLS BASKETBALL
First year coach for the Rebels
Best start for the team in the last decade
Beat local foes Clinton, Camanche
Finished 11-11, first double-digit win season since 2016
Changed momentum, energy surrounding the program
STACIE KENNEAVY - PRINCE OF PEACE VOLLEYBALL
Helped the Irish accumulate the best record in over 10 years
Finished 22-17, nine more wins than 2018 and 22 more than 2017
Advanced to the district semifinal
Helped a roster advance, mature
ERIN MONTGOMERY - CAMANCHE BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Led the Indians to their second straight team appearance
Coaches the Class 2A individual champion, Dylan Darsidan
Two individual state qualifiers, All-Conference runners
Continues to build the program with middle school, underclassmen
OWEN HOWARD - PRINCE OF PEACE GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Led the team to their first state berth since 2011
Changed mindset of runners to more goal-oriented participation
Beat conference rival Bellevue Marquette
CHELSEA BREWER - MORRISON SWIMMING
Placed third at sectionals with 10 podiums
Set new school records at varsity and fresh/soph levels
Won two invitationals in the regular season
Placed second at the conference meet
BRAD WEBER - CAMANCHE BOWLING
Took over the program as head coach for the first year
Sent the boys, an individual girl to the state meet
Fielded a state champion boys bowling team
Had three individuals place at state
BRENT CARSTENSEN - CAMANCHE WRESTLING
Led the Indians to the regional duals for a second straight year
Fielded four district qualifiers
Sent three wrestlers to the state meet, with one state placewinner
Second year as the Wrestling Coach of the Year
SHANE SIKKEMA - CENTRAL DEWITT BASEBALL
Coached the Sabers to a runner-up place at the state tournament
Won the first 25 games of the season, on the way to 38 total wins
Won the first ever WaMaC title for the program
JESSIE ROSENOW - FULTON SOFTBALL
Finished with a 13-10 record which included nine 10+ run wins
Coached two All-State players
Came off a historic regional title before a postseason upset
JOSH DAVIS - CAMANCHE BOYS BASKETBALL
Started the regular season undefeated through January
River Valley Conference Co-Champions
Finished as the third place winner in Class 2A
Rolled through postseason opponents
Coached three All-State players
DAN BECK - EASTON VALLEY BOYS BASKETBALL
Tri-Rivers Champions
Undefeated regular season, ranked No. 1 in Class 1A
Played to the district final through illness and injury
Coached two All-State players
FOOTBALL
LJ HENDERSON - CAMANCHE FOOTBALL (SENIOR)
Made an impact for the Indians in just four games
Had 373 rushing yards, 135 receiving yards
Finished with 29.5 tackles, averaging over seven a game
Earned 1st Team All-District honors
NATE TRENKAMP - EASTON VALLEY FOOTBALL (SENIOR)
Threw 41 touchdowns and 2,826 yards as a senior
Added 450 rushing yards
Second most passing yards in the state’s 8-man history
Led the River Hawks to the state quarterfinals
Earned All-State recognition
NICK ALLEN - MORRISON FOOTBALL (SENIOR)
The defensive leader for one of the best defenses in Illinois
Made 82 tackles
Made a team-high five interceptions, three fumble recoveries
Unanimous 1st Team Three-Rivers pick
Honorable mentions: Cade Jargo, Easton Valley; Ulysses Patterson, Clinton; Dakota Stevenson, Northeast
VOLLEYBALL
EMILY SCHIPPER (FULTON VOLLEYBALL (SENIOR)
Finished with a team-high 397 kills for the regional champs
Had 52 aces and another 231 digs
Broke the Fulton record for season kills, career kills, career aces
Impresses with a .334 kill efficiency
Earned unanimous All-Conference honors
BROOKE MULHOLLAND - CLINTON VOLLEYBALL (SENIOR)
Took on a larger role, led the Queens with 146 kills
Second in digs with 264, added 28 aces
Served as team setter, leading them to a sub-state appearance
Signed with Kirkwood Community College
ANABEL BLOUNT - PRINCE OF PEACE VOLLEYBALL (JUNIOR)
Finished with 314 kills in her junior campaign
Led the team in the back row with 289 digs
Earned unanimous 1st Team All-Conference
Honorable mentions: Tarah Wehde, Camanche
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
CARLY SMALL - CENTRAL DEWITT (SENIOR)
Bounced back from missing state with a state berth as a senior
Was the Sabers only state qualifier
Ran 20:50 at the state meet
CENADY SOENKSEN - NORTHEAST (FRESHMAN)
Impressed with multiple wins as a freshman for the Rebels
Was the only state qualifier
Ran 20:06 at the state meet
SOPHIE GRIFFIN - PRINCE OF PEACE (JUNIOR)
Qualified for state for the second straight year
Led the Irish to a team state berth
Ran 20:32 at the state meet
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
DYLAN DARSIDAN - CAMANCHE (JUNIOR)
Qualified for the second year for the state meet
Led team to the state meet for the second year
Won the Class 2A title
Ran 16:02 at the state meet
ANDREW HILGENDORF - NORTHEAST (SENIOR)
Qualified for the fourth straight year for the state meet
Placed 12th in Class 2A
Ran 16:44 at the state meet
MARCUS BLOUNT - PRINCE OF PEACE (FRESHMAN)
Impressed as a freshman on a small Irish squad
Qualified for the state meet
Ran a 17:33 in his first appearance at Fort Dodge
Honorable mentions: Koby Brackemeyer, Morrison; Aidan Gruver, Easton Valley
SWIMMING
SCHYON DROLEMA - MORRISON (FRESHMAN)
Rookie of the Year, setting 17-year old record in the 100 Freestyle
Leading team scorer at the IHSA sectional meet (23 individual points)
First place in 400 Freestyle Relay at Independent Conference Championships
Two 3rd place, two 4th place finishes at sectionals
SKYLAR DROLEMA - MORRISON (STERLING) (FRESHMAN)
Freshman of the year for the Sterling-Morrison co-op
Western Big 6 1st Team in 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle, 100 Breaststroke
State qualifying in the Sterling 200 Medley Relay in 27.10
State qualifying in 100 Breaststroke with 59.98
SADIE NORMAN - MORRISON (FULTON) (SENIOR)
Morrison girls co-captain
Four second place finishes at conference, helping team to a second place finish overall
Helped break school record in the 200 Medley Relay at IHSA Sectionals
Placed fourth, fifth in individual events at sectionals with new personal bests
AIDAN SMITH - CLINTON (SENIOR)
Team Co-Captain, helped recruit four new teammates
Top swimmer in 100 of 15 individual categories for the River Kings
Earned a team-high 109 points for the team (best by 30)
Dropped times in seven events this year, six of them by five seconds or more
WRESTLING
KEATON ZEIMET - CENTRAL DEWITT (JUNIOR)
Finished with a 41-3 record at 113-pounds
Qualified for his third straight state meet with a district title
Finished third at the state meet for his third career podium
ERIC KINKAID - CAMANCHE (SOPHOMORE)
Qualified for his second state meet with a district title
Finished with a 41-5 record at 132-pounds
Placed seventh at state for his second career podium
HUNTER RANDALL - CLINTON (SENIOR)
Finished with a 22-8 record at 220-pounds
Qualified for his second state meet with a district title
Placed fifth at state for his first career podium
Honorable mentions: Nate Portz, Fulton; Ty Schmidt, Northeast
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TAYLOR VEACH - CENTRAL DEWITT (SOPHOMORE)
Averaged 20.5 points per game, draining 47 threes this year (41 percent)
Let the team with 6.4 rebounds a game
Added 33 season steals, 11 blocks
Led the Sabers to the sub-state game
Earned All-State honor
EMILY SCHIPPER - FULTON (SENIOR)
Led the Steamers with 12 points a game
Seven rebounds a game, 1.5 blocks and 2 assists
Led the Steamers to the regional championship game, most wins in 25 years
Unanimous first team All-Conference pick
CLAIRE ABBOTT - NORTHEAST (SENIOR)
Averaged 13 points a game, eight rebounds
Led the team with 25 blocks and 53 steals on the season, plus 32 assists
Shot over 75 percent from free throw line, draining 106
Averaged over 20 points a game in her last six contests
All-Conference, All-Region honors
Honorable mentions: Anabel Blount, Prince of Peace
BOYS BASKETBALL
CALEB DELZELL - CAMANCHE (SENIOR)
Indians leading scorer with 14.6 points a game
Shot 57 percent from the filed, 39 percent from three
Led River Valley Conference in rebounds with 8.5 a game
Ended with 47 blocks and 73 assists
Earned 1st Team All-State honors
KALEB CORNILSEN - EASTON VALLEY (JUNIOR)
Led the River Hawks in scoring and rebounding with 20 ppg
Led the Tri-Rivers Conference with 53 season steals
Helped Easton Valley to a conference title, district final appearance
Earned 1st Team All-State honors
NATHAN MOELLER - PRINCE OF PEACE (SENIOR)
Put up a team-high 18 points a game
Dished out 87 assists and 67 blocks (one of the top in the state)
Led the conference in rebounds with 11.5 a game
Earned 3rd Team All-State honors
Honorable mentions: Tucker Kinney, Central DeWitt; Connor Barnett, Fulton
BOWLING
TROY EDMUNDS - CAMANCHE (JUNIOR)
Part of the state champions Indians team
Won an individual title with a historic state performance (566)
Averaged
KAYLEE TEBBE - CAMANCHE (SOPHOMORE)
Lone state qualifier for the Camanche girls
Finished third in the state (445)
KIM HENDRICKS - CENTRAL DEWITT (JUNIOR)
Part of the state runner-up Saber squad
Finished sixth overall with her individual performance (390)
CARTER HUDSON - CLINTON (SENIOR)
Earned MAC All-Conference honors
Led the River Kings through multiple events, including season high
Honorable mentions: Hannah Hartman, Clinton
BASEBALL
ALEX MCALEER - CENTRAL DEWITT (SENIOR)
Batted .303 on a state runner-up baseball team
Earned all-state honors
Drove in 27 runs
Pitched 60 innings with a .79 ERA
Struck out 78 batter
MASON BYRNS - CAMANCHE (JUNIOR)
Batted .496 his sophomore season
Led the team in RBI (26)
Caught 18 trying to steal from the catchers position
Made just one fielding error the entire season
Offensive presence on a sub-state team
MAX HOLY - CLINTON(SENIOR)
Led the infield at shortstop
Highest on-base percentage for the River Kings
Batted .443 with only six strikeouts
Led in doubles (1%) and batted in 28 runs, scoring 26 times
Continuing baseball at Iowa Central Community College
Honorable mentions: Hunter Holdgrafer, Easton Valley; Mason McManus, Camanche
SOFTBALL
TARAH WEHDE - CAMANCHE (SENIOR)
Led with 18 homeruns her junior season
Drove in 36 RBI
Pitched 136 innings with a 1.54 ERA and 136 strikeouts
Continuing her softball career at Wartburg College
BREE MANGELSEN - NORTHEAST (SENIOR)
Led with eight homeruns
Batted .449 with a team-high 46 RBS
Served as the Rebels’ catcher, making just four errors the entirety of the season
Continuing her softball career at Coe College
EMILY BANKER - FULTON (SENIOR)
Batted .431 in her junior season
Led in the outfield, anchoring center
Made the Class 2A All-State list
Continuing her softball career at St. Ambrose University
Honorable mentions: Kylee Sweenie, Fulton; Neveah Hildebrandt, Northeast
