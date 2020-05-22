CHAPY

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

EMILY SCHIPPER - FULTON (SENIOR)

TARAH WEHDE - CAMANCHE (SENIOR)

 

Honorable mentions: Anabel Blount, Prince of Peace

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

TBA 

 

TEAM OF THE YEAR

CAMANCHE BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Stayed undefeated until late January

  • River Valley Conference Co-Champions

  • Beat several ranked opponents

  • Finished third overall in Class 2A state tournament 

FULTON VOLLEYBALL

  • Finished 30-9 overall

  • Took down several ranked opponents, including a big win over Orion

  • Won the Earlville regional title 

  • Regional title was the third in the last five years for the Steamers

MORRISON FOOTBALL

  • 11-1 season record

  • Trip to the Illinois Class 1A state quarterfinals 

  • Fielded one of the best defenses in the state

  • Took down ranked opponents Sterling Newman, Orion

Honorable mentions: Prince of Peace girls XC; Fulton boys golf 

COACH OF THE YEAR

RYAN OETTING - MORRISON FOOTBALL

  • Finished the seasons 11-1 in the state quarterfinals

  • Completed an undefeated regular season

  • Took down ranked opponents Orion, Sterling Newman

  • Fielded one of the best defenses in the state

JOHNNY DRISCOLL - NORTHEAST GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • First year coach for the Rebels

  • Best start for the team in the last decade

  • Beat local foes Clinton, Camanche

  • Finished 11-11, first double-digit win season since 2016

  • Changed momentum, energy surrounding the program

STACIE KENNEAVY - PRINCE OF PEACE VOLLEYBALL

Irish still building on young program

Carie Kuehn/Clinton HeraldIn this 2017 file photo, Prince of Peace volleyball coach Stacie Kenneavy talks to her team at a home district game. The Irish have more experience coming into the 2018 season, but still have a team composed almost entirely of underclassman.

  • Helped the Irish accumulate the best record in over 10 years

  • Finished 22-17, nine more wins than 2018 and 22 more than 2017

  • Advanced to the district semifinal

  • Helped a roster advance, mature

ERIN MONTGOMERY - CAMANCHE BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

  • Led the Indians to their second straight team appearance

  • Coaches the Class 2A individual champion, Dylan Darsidan

  • Two individual state qualifiers, All-Conference runners

  • Continues to build the program with middle school, underclassmen 

OWEN HOWARD - PRINCE OF PEACE GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

  • Led the team to their first state berth since 2011

  • Changed mindset of runners to more goal-oriented participation

  • Beat conference rival Bellevue Marquette 

CHELSEA BREWER - MORRISON SWIMMING

  • Placed third at sectionals with 10 podiums

  • Set new school records at varsity and fresh/soph levels

  • Won two invitationals in the regular season

  • Placed second at the conference meet

BRAD WEBER - CAMANCHE BOWLING

  • Took over the program as head coach for the first year

  • Sent the boys, an individual girl to the state meet

  • Fielded a state champion boys bowling team

  • Had three individuals place at state

BRENT CARSTENSEN - CAMANCHE WRESTLING

  • Led the Indians to the regional duals for a second straight year

  • Fielded four district qualifiers

  • Sent three wrestlers to the state meet, with one state placewinner

  • Second year as the Wrestling Coach of the Year

SHANE SIKKEMA - CENTRAL DEWITT BASEBALL

  • Coached the Sabers to a runner-up place at the state tournament

  • Won the first 25 games of the season, on the way to 38 total wins

  • Won the first ever WaMaC title for the program

JESSIE ROSENOW - FULTON SOFTBALL

  • Finished with a 13-10 record which included nine 10+ run wins

  • Coached two All-State players

  • Came off a historic regional title before a postseason upset

JOSH DAVIS - CAMANCHE BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Started the regular season undefeated through January

  • River Valley Conference Co-Champions

  • Finished as the third place winner in Class 2A

  • Rolled through postseason opponents

  • Coached three All-State players

DAN BECK - EASTON VALLEY BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Tri-Rivers Champions

  • Undefeated regular season, ranked No. 1 in Class 1A

  • Played to the district final through illness and injury

  • Coached two All-State players

FOOTBALL

LJ HENDERSON - CAMANCHE FOOTBALL (SENIOR)

  • Made an impact for the Indians in just four games

  • Had 373 rushing yards, 135 receiving yards 

  • Finished with 29.5 tackles, averaging over seven a game

  • Earned 1st Team All-District honors

NATE TRENKAMP - EASTON VALLEY FOOTBALL (SENIOR)

Nate Trenkamp

  • Threw 41 touchdowns and 2,826 yards as a senior

  • Added 450 rushing yards

  • Second most passing yards in the state’s 8-man history

  • Led the River Hawks to the state quarterfinals 

  • Earned All-State recognition

NICK ALLEN - MORRISON FOOTBALL (SENIOR)

  • The defensive leader for one of the best defenses in Illinois

  • Made 82 tackles

  • Made a team-high five interceptions, three fumble recoveries

  • Unanimous 1st Team Three-Rivers pick

Honorable mentions: Cade Jargo, Easton Valley; Ulysses Patterson, Clinton; Dakota Stevenson, Northeast

VOLLEYBALL

EMILY SCHIPPER (FULTON VOLLEYBALL (SENIOR)

  • Finished with a team-high 397 kills for the regional champs

  • Had 52 aces and another 231 digs

  • Broke the Fulton record for season kills, career kills, career aces

  • Impresses with a .334 kill efficiency 

  • Earned unanimous All-Conference honors

BROOKE MULHOLLAND - CLINTON VOLLEYBALL (SENIOR)

Brooke Mulholland

Clinton’s Brooke Mulholland sets up a ball during a Clinton home volleyball game. Mulholland committed to play volleyball at Kirkwood Community College.

  • Took on a larger role, led the Queens with 146  kills

  • Second in digs with 264, added 28 aces

  • Served as team setter, leading them to a sub-state appearance

  • Signed with Kirkwood Community College

ANABEL BLOUNT - PRINCE OF PEACE VOLLEYBALL (JUNIOR)

  • Finished with 314 kills in her junior campaign

  • Led the team in the back row with 289 digs

  • Earned unanimous 1st Team All-Conference 

 Honorable mentions: Tarah Wehde, Camanche

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

CARLY SMALL - CENTRAL DEWITT (SENIOR)

  • Bounced back from missing state with a state berth as a senior

  • Was the Sabers only state qualifier 

  • Ran 20:50 at the state meet

CENADY SOENKSEN  - NORTHEAST (FRESHMAN)

Cenady Soenksen

Cenday Soenksen/Northeast

  • Impressed with multiple wins as a freshman for the Rebels

  • Was the only state qualifier

  • Ran 20:06 at the state meet

SOPHIE GRIFFIN - PRINCE OF PEACE (JUNIOR)

  • Qualified for state for the second straight year

  • Led the Irish to a team state berth

  • Ran 20:32 at the state meet

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Dylan Darsidan

Dylan Darsidan/Camanche

DYLAN DARSIDAN - CAMANCHE (JUNIOR)

  • Qualified for the second year for the state meet

  • Led team to the state meet for the second year

  • Won the Class 2A title

  • Ran 16:02 at the state meet

ANDREW HILGENDORF - NORTHEAST (SENIOR)

  • Qualified for the fourth straight year for the state meet

  • Placed 12th in Class 2A

  • Ran 16:44 at the state meet

MARCUS BLOUNT - PRINCE OF PEACE (FRESHMAN)

  • Impressed as a freshman on a small Irish squad

  • Qualified for the state meet

  • Ran a 17:33 in his first appearance at Fort Dodge

Honorable mentions: Koby Brackemeyer, Morrison; Aidan Gruver, Easton Valley

SWIMMING

SCHYON  DROLEMA - MORRISON (FRESHMAN)

  • Rookie of the Year, setting 17-year old record in the 100 Freestyle

  • Leading team scorer at the IHSA sectional meet (23 individual points)

  • First place in 400 Freestyle Relay at Independent Conference Championships

  • Two 3rd place, two 4th place finishes at sectionals 

SKYLAR DROLEMA - MORRISON (STERLING) (FRESHMAN)

  • Freshman of the year for the Sterling-Morrison co-op

  • Western Big 6 1st Team in 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle, 100 Breaststroke 

  • State qualifying in the Sterling 200 Medley Relay in 27.10

  • State qualifying in 100 Breaststroke with 59.98

SADIE NORMAN - MORRISON (FULTON) (SENIOR)

  • Morrison girls co-captain

  • Four second place finishes at conference, helping team to a second place finish overall

  • Helped break school record in the 200 Medley Relay at IHSA Sectionals

  • Placed fourth, fifth in individual events at sectionals with new personal bests 

AIDAN SMITH - CLINTON (SENIOR)

Aidan Smith

Clinton’s Aidan Smith swims the Butterfly leg of the 200 Yard Medley for the River Kings. Clinton finished second in that relay on their way to a 78-77 victory over Davenport West.

  • Team Co-Captain, helped recruit four new teammates

  • Top swimmer in 100 of 15 individual categories for the River Kings

  • Earned a team-high 109 points for the team (best by 30)

  • Dropped times in seven events this year, six of them by five seconds or more

WRESTLING

Keaton Zeimet

Central DeWitt junior Keaton Zeimet wrestles at 113 at the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines.

KEATON ZEIMET - CENTRAL DEWITT (JUNIOR)

  • Finished with a 41-3 record at 113-pounds

  • Qualified for his third straight state meet with a district title

  • Finished third at the state meet for his third career podium

ERIC KINKAID - CAMANCHE (SOPHOMORE)

  • Qualified for his second state meet with a district title

  • Finished with a 41-5 record at 132-pounds

  • Placed seventh at state for his second career podium

HUNTER RANDALL - CLINTON (SENIOR)

  • Finished with a 22-8 record at 220-pounds

  • Qualified for his second state meet with a district title

  • Placed fifth at state for his first career podium 

Honorable mentions: Nate Portz, Fulton; Ty Schmidt, Northeast 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TAYLOR VEACH - CENTRAL DEWITT (SOPHOMORE)

Taylor Veach

Central DeWitt sophomore Taylor Veach puts up a shot around defense during the Sabers’ win over West Delaware on Monday night.

  • Averaged 20.5 points per game, draining 47 threes this year (41 percent)

  • Let the team with 6.4 rebounds a game

  • Added 33 season steals, 11 blocks

  • Led the Sabers to the sub-state game

  • Earned All-State honor

EMILY SCHIPPER - FULTON (SENIOR)

  • Led the Steamers with 12 points a game

  • Seven rebounds a game, 1.5 blocks and 2 assists

  • Led the Steamers to the  regional championship game, most wins in 25 years

  • Unanimous first team All-Conference pick

CLAIRE ABBOTT - NORTHEAST (SENIOR)

  • Averaged 13 points a game, eight rebounds

  • Led the team with 25 blocks and 53 steals on the season, plus 32 assists

  • Shot over 75 percent from free throw line, draining 106

  • Averaged over 20 points a game in her last six contests

  • All-Conference, All-Region honors

Honorable mentions: Anabel Blount, Prince of Peace 

BOYS BASKETBALL

CALEB DELZELL - CAMANCHE (SENIOR)

  • Indians leading scorer with 14.6 points a game

  • Shot 57 percent from the filed, 39 percent from three

  • Led River Valley Conference in rebounds with 8.5 a game

  • Ended with 47 blocks and 73 assists

  • Earned 1st Team All-State honors

KALEB CORNILSEN - EASTON VALLEY (JUNIOR)

  • Led the River Hawks in scoring and rebounding with 20 ppg

  • Led the Tri-Rivers Conference with 53 season steals

  • Helped Easton Valley to a conference title, district final appearance

  • Earned 1st Team All-State honors

NATHAN MOELLER - PRINCE OF PEACE (SENIOR)

  • Put up a team-high 18 points a game

  • Dished out 87 assists and 67 blocks (one of the top in the state)

  • Led the conference in rebounds with 11.5 a game

  • Earned 3rd Team All-State honors

 Honorable mentions: Tucker Kinney, Central DeWitt; Connor Barnett, Fulton

 

BOWLING

TROY EDMUNDS - CAMANCHE (JUNIOR)

  • Part of the state champions Indians team

  • Won an individual title with a historic state performance (566)

  • Averaged

Troy Edmunds

Camanche junior Troy Edmunds reacts after throwing a strike in the Baker Rotation at the Iowa High School State Bowling Tournament on Monday.

KAYLEE TEBBE - CAMANCHE (SOPHOMORE)

  • Lone state qualifier for the Camanche girls

  • Finished third in the state (445)

KIM HENDRICKS - CENTRAL DEWITT (JUNIOR)

  • Part of the state runner-up Saber squad

  • Finished sixth overall with her individual performance (390)

CARTER HUDSON - CLINTON (SENIOR)

  • Earned MAC All-Conference honors

  • Led the River Kings through multiple events, including season high 

Honorable mentions: Hannah Hartman, Clinton

BASEBALL

ALEX MCALEER - CENTRAL DEWITT (SENIOR)

  • Batted .303 on a state runner-up baseball team

  • Earned all-state honors

  • Drove in 27 runs 

  • Pitched 60 innings with a .79 ERA

  • Struck out 78 batter

MASON BYRNS - CAMANCHE (JUNIOR)

  • Batted .496 his sophomore season

  • Led the team in RBI (26)

  • Caught 18 trying to steal from the catchers position

  • Made just one fielding error the entire season

  • Offensive presence on a sub-state team

MAX HOLY - CLINTON(SENIOR)

max-holy

Clinton shortstop Max Holy fields a ball during a game against Camanche on June 22. Holy and the River Kings will open substate competition Friday night against Davenport West.

  • Led the infield at shortstop 

  • Highest on-base percentage for the River Kings

  • Batted .443 with only six strikeouts

  • Led in doubles (1%) and batted in 28 runs, scoring 26 times

  • Continuing baseball at Iowa Central Community College 

Honorable mentions: Hunter Holdgrafer, Easton Valley; Mason McManus, Camanche 

SOFTBALL

TARAH WEHDE - CAMANCHE (SENIOR)

Tarah Wehde

Camanche senior Tarah Wehde rounds third base after hitting a home run in a 2019 softball game.

  • Led with 18 homeruns her junior season

  • Drove in 36 RBI

  • Pitched 136 innings with a 1.54 ERA and 136 strikeouts

  • Continuing her softball career at Wartburg College

BREE MANGELSEN - NORTHEAST (SENIOR)

  • Led with eight homeruns

  • Batted .449 with a team-high 46 RBS

  • Served as the Rebels’ catcher, making just four errors the entirety of the season

  • Continuing her softball career at Coe College

EMILY BANKER - FULTON (SENIOR)

  • Batted .431 in her junior season

  • Led in the outfield, anchoring center

  • Made the Class 2A All-State list

  • Continuing her softball career at St. Ambrose University

 

 Honorable mentions: Kylee Sweenie, Fulton; Neveah Hildebrandt, Northeast 

