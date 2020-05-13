As the Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year Awards draw near, the finalists for the 2019-2020 Team of the Year Award are ready to be announced.
The Camanche boys basketball team, the Morrison football team and the Fulton volleyball team are the finalists for the Team of the Year category.
Camanche basketball started out the season dominant even with obstacles and injury in the way.
After running through the first part of their season undefeated, the Indians lost their first games in January. Their only three losses of the regular season were all to top-ranked teams both in Iowa and Illinois.
They managed to get into the state tournament with their entire roster healthy, something that hadn't been common throughout the season. They beat conference foe Monticello, one of their three regular season losses, to move on to the semifinal game before losing their fourth.
They bounced back with a double digit win over Treynor to solidify a third place trophy for the school.
“I love them, love them,” head coach Josh Davis said. “They’ve had to battle through with targets on their backs all four years and they’ve worn it really well. They’ve grown in maturity and I just love them to death.”
The Morrison football team impressed and blew threw some of the best teams in the state with an experienced roster and an unstoppable defense.
The Morrison Mustangs started their season undefeated, and stayed that way until the very last game of the regular season. They didn't lose a game until the semifinals of the Illinois Class 1A playoffs.
In their 11-1 season, they allowed just 70 points scored against them, stopping teams with a rock solid defense. That defense made some incredible stops against even high=ranked opponents, including holding a top 10 Sterling Newman team to just two field goals.
“I’m proud of how much we came together as a team,” senior Ryan Kennedy said earlier this season. “We’re always going to have memories out here and it’s going to be so much fun to look back on.
Fulton volleyball took down ranked opponents, thrilled with hard hits and worked their way to a regional title.
At the Earlville sectional, Fulton faced a scrappy Forreston team in the regional final. They fell behind in both sets, but figured things out in time to win 25-23, 25-23.
“But they dig themselves out of that hole and I haven’t had teams that have done that in a long time," head coach Stacy Germann said after their win. "They don’t roll over a die, they get out of it.”
The team of the year winner will be announced in June along with the other CHAPY winners via a video released by the Clinton Herald. You can find the other winners listed on C2 or on our website.
