Two DI DeWitt basketball players, an Irish record-breaker and junior shooter from Camanche help makeup the 2021-2022 Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPY) basketball player of the year finalists.
The finalists for the Girls Offensive Player of the Year are Central DeWitt senior Allie Meadows, Prince of Peace senior Lilly Isenhour and Camanche junior Emmerson Crigger.
The finalists for the Girls Defensive Player of the Year are Prince of Peace senior Kaelyn Goodsman, Northeast junior Alyssa Fowler and Central DeWitt senior Taylor Veach.
The winners will be announced in the summer after the school year, with all finalists featured in our annual CHAPY magazine. There will also be an event hosted by the Clinton Herald to announced the winners and present the awards.
ALLIE MEADOWS
Meadows capped off a huge career with the Central DeWitt Sabers with her second straight state appearance and a Class 4A 2nd Team All-State slot. The DeWitt standout is heading to Western Illinois next year to continue her basketball career.
Meadows was the leading scorer this season for the Sabers, averaging over 16 points a game. She shot nearly 50 percent from beyond the three-point line, launching nearly 300 and making 129 threes.
Meadows also finished with 53 steals on the year and just 33 turnovers even as the Sabers’ main ballhandler.
“The legacy they [Meadows and Taylor Veach] leave behind, what I witnessed this year, I haven’t seen two players who have that type of work ethic,” head coach Justin Shiltz said. “It’s just off the charts. I hope it’s embraced by all of our girls across the board moving forward.”
She hit 1,000 career points this season.
LILLY ISENHOUR
The Prince of Peace standout set new records and finished a huge career with the Irish this season.
Isenhour hit the rare milestone duo of 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, setting a new school record in the process. Her prowess on the basketball floor earned her the Tri-Rivers East Conference Player of the Year recognition and another unanimous 1st Team All-Conference slot.
“Lilly has great insight to the game,” head coach David Nelson said. “She is an extremely driven and competitive player. Her career stat sheet tells the story quite well.”
Isenhour put up 15.5 points a game for the Irish and led in rebounding with 12.3, averaging a double-double. She finished with nearly three steals a game as well, leading the Irish in that category.
The also had 3.3 assists a game.
EMMERSON CRIGGER
Even though the Storm may not have had the record, the junior proved she had the ability to shoot with the best in the River Valley this year.
Crigger was the scoring leader for the Storm, averaging 9.1 points a game. She made a team-high 49 threes this year, shooting 30 percent from three-point range.
She also has nearly two steals a contest and four rebounds.
She would occasionally break out for monster games from the outside for the Storm, like a 22-point performance against Anamosa and a pair of 16-point games that helped Camanche to wins.
“Most teams knew we weren’t the biggest and keyed on Emmerson and Aubrey [Carstensen],” Camanche head coach Andrew Carbajal. “Most coaches tried to take Emmerson away with a box and one or man-to-man pressure.”
KAELYN GOODSMAN
The Prince of Peace guard broke out from a quieter role and took charge of the Irish throughout the season, helping them to the Class 1A regional semifinal at North Linn.
“Truly a gifted athlete,” head coach David Nelson said. “Kaelyn got as much joy from assists as she did from scoring – Rare! Her one-on-one defense was second to none in our league. She could get to the basket anytime with her speed.”
Goodsman often took the point on offense and defense and used her speed to her advantage. She finished with over two steals a game on average and doled out four assists of offense.
Goodsman also ended with 5.6 rebounds a game even from her spot on the perimeter.
ALYSSA FOWLER
The Northeast junior aided the Rebels in many ways, but played a crucial role in the paint throughout the season.
“Alyssa really improved for us and felt more confident in her game at both ends of the floor,” Northeast head coach Johnny Driscoll said. “She busted out of her shell and was ready to compete every day for practice and games.”
Fowler averaged seven points a contest for the Rebels, but made a huge impact for them inside the paint. She had 34 blocks on the year, 1.5 per game, and was the team leader in rebounds with 6.3.
She also averaged two steals a game even as a forward.
TAYLOR VEACH
The Illinois State signee finished her career with the Sabers at Wells Fargo Arena, along with fellow DI teammate Allie Meadows.
The Class 4A 2nd Team All-State pick averaged 15 points a game as a senior, pulling down nearly seven rebounds as well. She was a physical presence for the Sabers in the lane, and finished the year with 16 blocks and 45 steals.
Veach also hit 1,000 career points as a senior.
“I don’t care what size school you are, to have two Division I players in your program for four years is outstanding,” DeWitt head coach Justin Shiltz said. “And those type of players, if they’re good players and work hard they’re going to leave a legacy. They certainly have at our school.
FIRST TEAM
Taylor Veach, DeWitt
Allie Meadows, DeWitt
Lilly Isenhour, Prince of Peace
Emma Riessen, Clinton
Emmerson Crigger, Camanche
Alyssa Fowler, Northeast
SECOND TEAM
Aubrey Carstensen, Camanche
Carrie Willoughby, Unity
Renee Hartung, Easton Valley
Kaelyn Goodsman, Prince of Peace
Veronica Ramirez, Clinton
Lauren Walker, DeWitt
THIRD TEAM
Miraya Pessman, Fulton
Danika Dodson, Camanche
Allison Tegeler, Unity
Brynnlin Kroyman, Northeast
Sarah Moeller, Prince of Peace
Kaitlyn Kuhl, Easton Valley
HONORABLE MENTION
Reese Germann, Fulton
Michelle Striley, Unity
Maizie Wicklund, Unity
Kylee Devore, DeWitt
Emma Kjergaard, Northeast
Jamie Greenwalt, Clinton,
Jaysie Wood, Easton Valley
